KC Starlight welcomes Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Hairspray June 7-12

You Can’t Stop the Beat! Starlight is delighted to present Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy Hairspray June 7-12. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way into TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Hairspray is the story of Tracy Turnblad, a teenager with big hair and big dreams. Despite the objections of her stay-at-home mother, Edna, Tracy becomes an overnight sensation when her dance moves win her a role on “The Corny Collins Show,” a teen dance show on local TV. Tracy’s talent also wins the heart of Link Larkin, the show’s dreamboat. Her success stirs the envy of Amber Von Tussle and her mother Velma, who see Tracy as Amber’s rival for the title of Miss Teenage Hairspray. But Tracy has bigger plans! Before long, she’s leading a campaign to integrate the all white Corny Collins Show. Tracy teams up with Seaweed, a Black student who shares her passion for dancing. And she has the help of Seaweed’s mother, Motormouth Maybelle — a record store owner who shares Tracy’s vision of social justice. Together, they finally break down the color barrier that divides the show’s dance floor, proving that we all dance to the same beat.

The Hairspray company is led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle and features the beloved score of hit songs, including “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” This all-new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

“Delivering messages of hope, acceptance, determination, and resilience, Hairspray is one of the most cherished Broadway musicals of the last 20 years,” Rich Baker, President + CEO of Starlight, said. “Tracy’s journey is a reminder for all of us to practice self-love and inspires us to dream big, no matter the obstacles.”

Tickets to Hairspray are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office. Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight’s group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.