Your daily planner: Wednesday, June 1

Hey, Johnson County! Believe it or not, we’re starting June today. Kyle here to get you set for this Wednesday!

Forecast: 🌧️ High: 69, Low: 52. A chance for yet more rain with the likelihood of showers increasing this afternoon. More rain overnight with some potentially heavy downpours at times leading into Thursday.

Diversions

The Kansas City Symphony’s Mobile Music Box is in Leawood’s Tomahawk Park tonight (weather permitting) for a live, free performance set for 6:30 p.m. Find out more info here.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park City Council’s Community Development Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will discuss potentially creating a common consumption area for public drinking near downtown and Thompson Park.

Noteworthy