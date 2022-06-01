Your daily planner: Wednesday, June 1

Hey, Johnson County! Believe it or not, we’re starting June today. Kyle here to get you set for this Wednesday!
Forecast: 🌧️ High: 69, Low: 52. A chance for yet more rain with the likelihood of showers increasing this afternoon. More rain overnight with some potentially heavy downpours at times leading into Thursday.
Diversions
- The Kansas City Symphony’s Mobile Music Box is in Leawood’s Tomahawk Park tonight (weather permitting) for a live, free performance set for 6:30 p.m. Find out more info here.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park City Council’s Community Development Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will discuss potentially creating a common consumption area for public drinking near downtown and Thompson Park.
- The Mission City Council’s Finance and Administration Committee meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will discuss ballot language for an upcoming mail-in election this September that seeks to extend the city’s three-eighths percent sales tax dedicated to funding improvement and maintenance at city parks facilities.
- The Merriam Planning Commission also meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will discuss approving a proposed 3,400-square-foot addition to Woof’s Play and Stay doggie daycare just off I-35.
Noteworthy
- Nobody was injured when a small passenger plane crashed near Gardner Tuesday afternoon. The plane came down in a field behind a residence at 32682 w 171st Terrace. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. [KSHB]
- Today is the filing deadline for candidates seeking county and statewide offices not impacted by new congressional or state legislative maps. That includes candidates seeking to replace outgoing Johnson County commission chair Ed Eilert.
- The Kansas City metro recorded 2.84 inches of rain Tuesday, the 11th wettest day in May on record in more than 130 years, according to the National Weather Service. [Twitter]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.