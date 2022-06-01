The Best of Johnson County has begun: Nominate your local favorites and you could win $500 to Prairiefire!

The Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post are helping celebrate the people and businesses that make Johnson County such a great place to live, work and play with today’s launch of the first-ever Best of Johnson County.

The Best of Johnson County will give Johnson County residents the chance to vote for their local favorites in more than 80 categories — from burger and beer to lawyer and dentist.

As the most-turned-to source for community news and information in the state’s most populous, most prosperous county, the Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post are the natural hosts for the Best of Johnson County. In fact, tens of thousands of Johnson County residents already turn to the Post each month for recommendations through the publications’ “5 to Try” series.

“Part of our unique approach to community news is being hyper-responsive to our readers and providing them information they truly value,” said Post Publisher Jay Senter. “Johnson County residents want recommendations for the best that’s out there in everything they do. The Best of Johnson County will help guide them to even more of what their community has to offer.”

The Best of Johnson County will have three phases:

A Nominations Round , which will run June 1-July 1. Residents will nominate their favorites in 80 categories. The five nominees with the most entries at the end of the round will advance to the voting round.

, which will run June 1-July 1. Residents will nominate their favorites in 80 categories. The five nominees with the most entries at the end of the round will advance to the voting round. A Voting Round , which will run Aug. 22-Sept. 26. Residents will cast votes among the finalists to select the winners in each category.

, which will run Aug. 22-Sept. 26. Residents will cast votes among the finalists to select the winners in each category. The Winners Announcement, which will take place on Oct. 27. We’ll tally the results and unveil the winners this fall!

Make at least 25 nominations and you could win $500 to Prairiefire

Nominating your Johnson County favorites is easy — and could win you some serious 💰. Here’s how it works: