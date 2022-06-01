This Prairie Village ward’s boundaries must change with growth in city’s south

The city of Prairie Village is in the beginning stages of a ward boundary change in the southern part of the city following a review of the 2020 U.S. Census.

Why it matters: The population of Ward 5 grew by more than 20% from the 2010 Census to the latest Census, according to a city comparison map, a full version of which can be found here.

This leaves Ward 5 with a population near 4,400, according to the map.

Other ward populations grew between 2.9% and 6.7%.

City Administrator Wes Jordan told the city council on May 2 that ward populations are supposed to be within about 5% of each other.

The current ward: Ward 5 right now comprises the city’s southernmost area, running roughly from 83rd Street in the north to the southern city limit along 95 Street and generally between Mission Road on the east and Nall Avenue on the West.

The process: This is the first ward boundary change current city staff has ever dealt with, Jordan told the city council.

Streets will need to be moved in order to shift populations between the boundaries, he said.

“It gets pretty complex because boundaries must follow precinct lines,” Jordan told the city council. “This is not something that’s probably going to be an easy task.”

What’s next: City staff is currently working with its planning consultant and city attorney to develop recommendations for the city council, Deputy City Administrator Jamie Robichaud told the Post via email.

Robichaud said city staff hope to bring the recommendations forward to city council later this summer.

Key quote: “There are some Kansas courts that determine that ward population should be around 5% of each other, from an equity issue,” Jordan told the city council. “If they exceed 10%, that’s really not a good thing and there should be a discussion about movement of boundaries to make things more equitable.”