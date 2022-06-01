Mickey’s Ristorante, new Italian restaurant in Shawnee, changes name from Scimeca’s

Mickey’s Ristorante, an Italian restaurant that started business two months ago as Scimeca’s, is still open in western Shawnee and serving up pizza, pasta and sandwiches now under its new name.

Where exactly? Located at 22716 Midland Dr., the new eatery can be found near Sombrero’s Mexican Cantina and Goodcents, just east of Kansas Highway 7.

Name change: Since first opening, Mickey’s, named after owner Mickey Scimeca, has gone through multiple name changes after being too closely associated with the well-known Kansas City-based Scimeca’s Famous Sausage Co., to which Mickey Sciemca has no relation.

Mickey’s Ristorante first opened in April as Scimeca’s, but he said the name caused confusion among patrons who assumed it had ties to the local sausage company.

“We went from Scimeca’s to M. Scimeca’s to Mickey’s,” Scimeca said. “We’re officially registered as Mickey’s on my website and Google profile [now].”

The menu: An Italian restaurant, Mickey’s primarily serves pasta, pizza and sandwiches, along with a few other additional entrees, such as grilled salmon.

Scimeca said the most popular menu items thus far have been their pasta dishes, including the linguine with sausage and meatballs and the fettuccine Alfredo.

The Smoker pizza, which has smoked salami, smoked olive tapenade, roasted red pepper and mozzarella, has also been another fan favorite, he said.

In addition to its savory selections, the restaurant also has a select dessert menu of cannolis, cheesecakes and chocolate and pistachio cream pie.

Limited hours: Currently, Mickey’s is open from 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 4-10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays; and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

“It’s primarily due to a lack of staffing. I literally don’t have enough personnel to open for lunch right now,” Scimeca said.

There are plans to expand the restaurant’s hours to include weekday lunch once he is able to hire more employees, he said.

Key quote: “After doing some research, I felt like Shawnee would be a really good spot for my restaurant,” Scimeca said. “The people that have been coming in have all just been wonderful, so it’s been a good experience so far.”