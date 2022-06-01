Want ideas for your garden this summer? Visit one of Johnson County’s 9 demo gardens

Gardeners and amateur green thumbs looking for inspiration this summer are in luck in Johnson County.

Here’s why: The Johnson County Extension Master Gardener program runs several demonstration gardens across the county.

These sites serve as an opportunity for residents to observe what’s growing locally and chat with garden volunteers about maintaining that growth.

“They’re just basically to give people an idea of what they can grow what they can,” said K-State Research and Extension horticulturist Dennis Patton. “And how they can incorporate it into their home settings for more pleasing landscape.”

Where to find demo gardens near you

Backyard Garden: This one is located at the K-State Horticulture Research and Extension Office at 35230 West 135th Street in Olathe.

It’s open to the public, but visitors need to check in at the office before proceeding into the garden.

It has a range of vegetables and fruits, including blackberries, blueberries and strawberries.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead: At 137th and Switzer, the farmstead is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April to October.

The demo garden there has a range of attractions, including a butterfly garden, a children’s garden, herbs and vegetables.

Visitors can chat with gardeners while they work on site on Tuesday mornings.

Admission to the farmstead is $3 for anyone ages three and above.

Garden Gallery: The Garden Gallery is at the K-State Research and Extension office building at 11811 South Sunset Drive in Olathe.

It’s open year-round, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

Extension Master Gardeners can answer questions there on Thursday mornings.

Trees and shrubs are the main focus of the garden, but it contains more than 500 species of plants.

Monet Garden: At the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens at 8909 West 179th Street, the one-acre Monet Garden has a large range of plants in a variety of different colors.

The garden is open every day of the week, from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Master gardeners are there to answer visitor questions on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

Shawnee Indian Mission Garden: At 53rd and Mission Road in Fairway, the Shawnee Indian Mission Garden features vegetables like broccoli, potatoes, lettuce and onions.

The garden has a focus on history and been named a state historic site and national historic landmark .

It’s open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Chat with gardeners there on Wednesday mornings from March to October.

Shawnee Town gardens: You can find an herb garden and flower garden at 11501 West 57th Street in Shawnee.

The herb garden has a range of herbs that can be used in cooking, medicine, potpourri and beverages.

The flower garden, also often referred to as the country garden, features each year’s newly released annual flowers.

It’s open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

Master gardeners are there to answer questions on Friday mornings.

Wassmer Park Garden: At 6700 Roe Avenue in Prairie Village, the Wassmer Park Garden is open all year.

This garden is named after former Prairie Village mayor Laura Wassmer.

The K-State Research and Extension Office calls this one a “pocket garden,” containing more than 400 species of plants.

Volunteers maintain the gardens on Monday afternoons.

West Flanders Garden: At 55th and Neiman Road in Shawnee, the West Flanders Garden at West Flanders Park is a tribute to Pittem, Belgium, Shawnee’s sister city.

Open year-round, the garden has a wide range of plants, including shrubs, fruits, vegetables and herbs.

Master gardeners are there to answer questions on Thursday mornings.

Blue Valley Wilderness Science Center: At 163rd and Nall Avenue, this garden sits next to Blue Valley Middle School in Overland Park.