Want ideas for your garden this summer? Visit one of Johnson County’s 9 demo gardens

Gardeners and amateur green thumbs looking for inspiration this summer are in luck in Johnson County.
Here’s why: The Johnson County Extension Master Gardener program runs several demonstration gardens across the county.
- These sites serve as an opportunity for residents to observe what’s growing locally and chat with garden volunteers about maintaining that growth.
- “They’re just basically to give people an idea of what they can grow what they can,” said K-State Research and Extension horticulturist Dennis Patton. “And how they can incorporate it into their home settings for more pleasing landscape.”
Where to find demo gardens near you
Backyard Garden: This one is located at the K-State Horticulture Research and Extension Office at 35230 West 135th Street in Olathe.
- It’s open to the public, but visitors need to check in at the office before proceeding into the garden.
- It has a range of vegetables and fruits, including blackberries, blueberries and strawberries.
Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead: At 137th and Switzer, the farmstead is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April to October.
- The demo garden there has a range of attractions, including a butterfly garden, a children’s garden, herbs and vegetables.
- Visitors can chat with gardeners while they work on site on Tuesday mornings.
- Admission to the farmstead is $3 for anyone ages three and above.
Garden Gallery: The Garden Gallery is at the K-State Research and Extension office building at 11811 South Sunset Drive in Olathe.
- It’s open year-round, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
- Extension Master Gardeners can answer questions there on Thursday mornings.
- Trees and shrubs are the main focus of the garden, but it contains more than 500 species of plants.
Monet Garden: At the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens at 8909 West 179th Street, the one-acre Monet Garden has a large range of plants in a variety of different colors.
- The garden is open every day of the week, from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Master gardeners are there to answer visitor questions on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.
Shawnee Indian Mission Garden: At 53rd and Mission Road in Fairway, the Shawnee Indian Mission Garden features vegetables like broccoli, potatoes, lettuce and onions.
- The garden has a focus on history and been named a state historic site and national historic landmark.
- It’s open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
- Chat with gardeners there on Wednesday mornings from March to October.
Shawnee Town gardens: You can find an herb garden and flower garden at 11501 West 57th Street in Shawnee.
- The herb garden has a range of herbs that can be used in cooking, medicine, potpourri and beverages.
- The flower garden, also often referred to as the country garden, features each year’s newly released annual flowers.
- It’s open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.
- Master gardeners are there to answer questions on Friday mornings.
Wassmer Park Garden: At 6700 Roe Avenue in Prairie Village, the Wassmer Park Garden is open all year.
- This garden is named after former Prairie Village mayor Laura Wassmer.
- The K-State Research and Extension Office calls this one a “pocket garden,” containing more than 400 species of plants.
- Volunteers maintain the gardens on Monday afternoons.
West Flanders Garden: At 55th and Neiman Road in Shawnee, the West Flanders Garden at West Flanders Park is a tribute to Pittem, Belgium, Shawnee’s sister city.
- Open year-round, the garden has a wide range of plants, including shrubs, fruits, vegetables and herbs.
- Master gardeners are there to answer questions on Thursday mornings.
Blue Valley Wilderness Science Center: At 163rd and Nall Avenue, this garden sits next to Blue Valley Middle School in Overland Park.
- It contains native plants from the four states that neighbor Kansas.
- This garden is open to the public when classes aren’t in session.
- Volunteers are there maintaining the gardens on Monday mornings.
