Your daily planner: Tuesday, May 31

Welcome back from the long weekend, Johnson County! Alexis here with a preview of the day ahead.

Forecast: ⛈ High of 78. Low of 61. The rain which began before dawn could continue throughout the day today. The chance of rain will remain steady at 60% all day.

Diversions:

KC Symphony Musicians present Mobile Music Box at Old Mission United Methodist Church in Fairway tonight at 6:30 p.m. The outdoor concert will be free to attend. Learn more.

For even more live music performances tonight check out Phoebe Bridgers at Starlight Theater and Tori Amos at Music Hall Kansas City. Both shows begin at 8 p.m. Get tickets.

Public Agenda:

Overland Park’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Council will meet this evening at 6:30 at the Myron E. Scafe Building. The panel will hear a presentation on the 2021 public art master plan, in addition to other discussion items. View the agenda.

The city of Mission will hold a special city council meeting today at 12:30 p.m. to discuss chair replacement at the Powell Community Center. Join virtually via Zoom here.

Noteworthy: