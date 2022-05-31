Your daily planner: Tuesday, May 31

Welcome back from the long weekend, Johnson County! Alexis here with a preview of the day ahead.
Forecast: ⛈ High of 78. Low of 61. The rain which began before dawn could continue throughout the day today. The chance of rain will remain steady at 60% all day.
Diversions:
- KC Symphony Musicians present Mobile Music Box at Old Mission United Methodist Church in Fairway tonight at 6:30 p.m. The outdoor concert will be free to attend. Learn more.
- For even more live music performances tonight check out Phoebe Bridgers at Starlight Theater and Tori Amos at Music Hall Kansas City. Both shows begin at 8 p.m. Get tickets.
Public Agenda:
- Overland Park’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Council will meet this evening at 6:30 at the Myron E. Scafe Building. The panel will hear a presentation on the 2021 public art master plan, in addition to other discussion items. View the agenda.
- The city of Mission will hold a special city council meeting today at 12:30 p.m. to discuss chair replacement at the Powell Community Center. Join virtually via Zoom here.
Noteworthy:
- The deadline to register to vote in a special mail-in election in De Soto is today. Voters are being asked to extend the city’s 3/4-cent sales tax through 2032. Voters will have until Tuesday, June 21, to return their ballots to be counted. [Fox 4]
- A recent analysis found that new businesses have a harder time staying open in Kansas and Missouri than almost any other state. At least one of five start-up businesses in Kansas and Missouri fail in the first year, which is a higher rate than the national average. In Kansas, 58% of start-up businesses are shut down within the first five years, which is the second highest rate in the country after Washington. [KCUR]
- A Kansas state law that passed earlier this year prohibits local governments from taking action to prevent law enforcement from working with federal immigration authorities to identify and detain undocumented immigrants. This law undercuts safe and welcoming ordinances passed by some cities, including Roeland Park. [Kansas Reflector]
