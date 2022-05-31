Leawood city administrator Scott Lambers dies unexpectedly at age 66

Leawood City Administrator Scott Lambers died unexpectedly at his home Tuesday morning, according to news release from the city.

Background: Capt. Brad Robbins, a spokesperson for the Leawood Police Department, made the announcement in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Lambers had worked for the city of Leawood for more than 20 years, first joining the city in 2001 after working in city management for other cities in both Kansas and California, the city’s statement said.

“He was a champion of [Leawood’s] employees and a strong steward of the city’s finances,” the release said.

Key quote: “Scott was an extraordinary leader who cared deeply about his family and the community he served,” Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn is quoted in a statement. “His many accomplishments during his 20-plus years as Leawood City Administrator were countless. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten.”

City’s response: Robbins said the city would provide no further comment until the City Council has had the opportunity to meet.