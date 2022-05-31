Former Ramada Inn site in Overland Park nearly complete — Here’s what’s going in there

Drivers in northern Overland Park are likely to spot construction going on at the prominent site of two former dilapidated hotels.

What’s going there: Salina-based Charlie’s Car Wash is set to open a new location at 7260 Shawnee Mission Parkway, at the corner of the busy confluence with Metcalf Avenue, where a Ramada Inn and Knights Inn once stood.

Charlie’s website, along with a sign at the site, says the car wash is “opening soon.”

In addition, a new StorageMart facility, offering self-storage and drive-up storage units with gated access, is already open on the lot.

The bigger picture: The Ramada Inn closed in 2017 and stood derelict for years, a festering eye sore in the view of many residents and city officials.

The Metcalf Gateway plan to replace the derelict hotels with a car wash and self-storage facility was approved three years ago.

What’s going in there now is a scaled-back version of developers’ original plans that included a smaller hotel to replace the Ramada, which was cut after developers said they could not find an operator for it.

About Charlie’s: Charlie’s Car Wash offers a range of car washing services in four different tiers, ranging from $19 to $22.

The company has locations across the Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Wichita areas.

This includes an existing Overland Park location at 15061 Metcalf Avenue and another Johnson County location also currently in the works at 16245 West 87 th Street Parkway in Lenexa.

The Shawnee Mission Parkway car wash will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to the company’s website.

Troubled property: Before they were shuttered in 2017, the Ramada Inn, along with the Knights Inn immediately next door, were the busiest among the city’s hotels for crime, according to city data.