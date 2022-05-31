  Lucie Krisman  - Weather

Johnson County remains under flood warning Tuesday as KC area sets rainfall record

Tuesday marked a record for precipitation on May 31 in the Kansas City area, with more than 2.5 inches having fallen by noon. Image of a flooded roadway near Mission Hills Country Club via Prairie Village Police Department Twitter

Johnson County and much of the rest of the Kansas City metro will remain under a flood warning through at least 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after several large downpours this morning led to record rainfall totals in parts of the region. 

How much rain did we get? According to the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office, Tuesday set a precipitation record for Kansas City for May 31st. 

  • By 11 a.m., the rain gauge where the Blue River meets 17th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, had registered 2.68 inches in the past 12 hours.

Rainfall totals in JoCo: So far, the highest rainfall totals in Johnson County on Tuesday have been recorded at:

  • Mission Road @ Rock Creek (Fairway) — 1.93 inches
  • 69th Street @ Turkey Creek (Merriam) — 1.69 inches

What the rest of Tuesday looks like: The National Weather Service office in Kansas City predicts chances of showers and thunderstorms going into Wednesday, with a 60% chance of rain lingering today and a 70% chance of rain tonight. 

  • “The heavier rain is currently moving off to the south and east of Kansas City,” said NWS meteorologist Ryan Cutter. “But we are expecting more showers continuing through the day, with heavier rain bubbling up a little bit this afternoon.” 

Flooding in Johnson County: The NWS said they are mostly getting reports of flooding in ditches and drainage areas. 

  • Some cities across Johnson County have already taken measures to deal with today’s heavy rainfall.
  • Captain Ivan Washington with the Prairie Village Police Department said the city has closed all flood gates due to high water.
  • He said the city currently had three sites that were unpassable Tuesday morning due to high water: the 5500 block of Mission Drive, the 6200 block of Indian Lane and the intersection at State Park & Belinder. 

Staying safe: Due to the possibility of accidents and vehicles stalling in the rain, Cutter said it’s important for residents to take extra caution when driving in high water levels today. 

  • “You never know what’s underneath those placid waters,” he said. “The big thing to communicate when it comes to flooding and heavy rain and just be careful and drive slow. It’s the most dangerous part of being in the rain is just driving around- that’s where traffic accidents happen.” 

