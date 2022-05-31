Johnson County remains under flood warning Tuesday as KC area sets rainfall record

Johnson County and much of the rest of the Kansas City metro will remain under a flood warning through at least 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after several large downpours this morning led to record rainfall totals in parts of the region.

How much rain did we get? According to the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office, Tuesday set a precipitation record for Kansas City for May 31st.

By 11 a.m., the rain gauge where the Blue River meets 17th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, had registered 2.68 inches in the past 12 hours.

***RECORD***

As of 7AM…KC has already received 2.56" of precipitation for the day breaking the old daily record of 2.44" set in 1996!#RecordBreakingKC#SoggyTacos — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 31, 2022

Rainfall totals in JoCo: So far, the highest rainfall totals in Johnson County on Tuesday have been recorded at:

Mission Road @ Rock Creek (Fairway) — 1.93 inches

69th Street @ Turkey Creek (Merriam) — 1.69 inches

What the rest of Tuesday looks like: The National Weather Service office in Kansas City predicts chances of showers and thunderstorms going into Wednesday, with a 60% chance of rain lingering today and a 70% chance of rain tonight.

“The heavier rain is currently moving off to the south and east of Kansas City,” said NWS meteorologist Ryan Cutter. “But we are expecting more showers continuing through the day, with heavier rain bubbling up a little bit this afternoon.”

Scattered non-severe showers and storms this morning. Additional storms develop later this afternoon/evening, mainly south of the MO River. A few of these storms could be severe w/ damaging winds and large hail possible in the strongest storms. pic.twitter.com/bAev6gYEFL — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 31, 2022

Flooding in Johnson County: The NWS said they are mostly getting reports of flooding in ditches and drainage areas.

Some cities across Johnson County have already taken measures to deal with today’s heavy rainfall.

Captain Ivan Washington with the Prairie Village Police Department said the city has closed all flood gates due to high water.

He said the city currently had three sites that were unpassable Tuesday morning due to high water: the 5500 block of Mission Drive, the 6200 block of Indian Lane and the intersection at State Park & Belinder.

Today is a great reminder of just how quickly a creek can flood with heavy rains. Don't forget – turn around and don't drown! These photos are of the current situation in the 5500 blk of Mission Dr, State Park and Belinder, and the 6200 blk of Indian Ln. pic.twitter.com/Qa3fTZBLay — Prairie Village Police (@PVPoliceDept) May 31, 2022

Staying safe: Due to the possibility of accidents and vehicles stalling in the rain, Cutter said it’s important for residents to take extra caution when driving in high water levels today.