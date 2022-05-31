  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

5 to Try: What are the best hot dogs and sausages in Johnson County? Tells us your picks 🌭

We're going to great links for this week's "5 to Try." We want your picks for best hot dogs and sausages in Johnson County. Above, a classic brat served by Overland Park-based food truck Wiener Wagon, which also runs the storefront Wiener Kitchen. Image via Wiener Wagon Instagram.

This week’s “5 to Try” continues the summer theme.

After asking for readers’ recommendations for best pools in Johnson County last week, we’re going to even greater links this time.

We want your picks for best hot dogs and sausages within easy chomping distance.

From classic ballpark dogs to savory sausages to bedeviling brats, we want to hear what you think are the best that Johnson County has to offer.

You can tell us either made-to-order hot dogs if you prefer, or tell us what meats you like to buy from a local counter that you grill a home.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can: 

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

