Updates from Johnson County Community College: Financial aid helps students achieve their educational goals

JCCC offers students a quality education without compromising their financial security. Our Financial Aid office provides scholarships, payment plans and other financial aid options to help students cover the cost of tuition without building up unnecessary debt.

Hundreds of scholarship opportunities

Students can take advantage of a simple scholarship application process at JCCC. No essays. No long-form questions. A single application helps determine which scholarships a student may be eligible for. We’re proud to award millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students.

Before submitting the scholarship application, students should also complete the online Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which helps Financial Aid understand what federal grants and programs may be available to a student.

Completing the FAFSA is also required by several local scholarship programs, including the Kansas Promise Scholarship. This program, now in its second year, provides “last dollar” funds to qualified students. These funds can pay for tuition, books and additional Promise-eligible course-related materials that may not be covered by other scholarships or grants.

JCCC also offers scholarships specifically for students who are Veteran and Military affiliated, older students who want to change careers, students with children and people pursuing specific degrees.

Work-study programs

JCCC students can find on-campus work through Federal Work-Study (FWS). Participating students work part-time on campus, often in positions that relate to their course of study. An added bonus? Working on campus is a great way to meet people and get involved at JCCC!

Convenient payment plans

JCCC also offers payments plans for fall, spring and summer credit terms. With automatic payment withdrawals and email reminder notifications, our payment plans offer a convenient way for students to pay tuition and fees over time, rather than in one payment.

Financial aid assistance

All of the deadlines and applications for scholarships, grants and other financial aid can feel complex and confusing. That’s why we provide financial aid guidance to both students and their parents to help make the process a little easier. Our Financial Aid office offers a variety of ways to connect for help, including one-on-one appointments and a dedicated Zoom Room where students and parents can ask quick questions.

Make a difference in a student’s life

Every semester, JCCC helps students pay tuition through scholarships funded by members of the community. If you’re interested in helping students on their educational journeys, consider making a donation to the JCCC Foundation. You can submit a one-time or recurring donation, establish or support a scholarship, make a personal endowment or memorial gift and more. Learn all the ways you can support JCCC.