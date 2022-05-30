Get excited for the upcoming Prairie Village Art Show

It’s one of the longest running art shows in the midwest for a reason. The Prairie Village Art Show is a delight for the senses, and it’s returning this June 10th-12th.

More than 100 artists — and an estimated 15,000 local residents — will gather at The Village Shops for the 65th annual Prairie Village Art Show, the second-longest running art show in the metro area behind the Plaza Art Fair.

Artists will have their booths open from 5-8 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Let’s meet a few of the unique artisans who represent our area:

This year’s featured artist is Dick Daniels, Kansas City-born illustrator, painter, and ceramicist. Daniels worked as an illustrator at the Kansas City Star for five years and a humor card artist for Hallmark for 25 years. Outside of his corporate job he found joy creating wooden signs and mixed media print from found objects. His work has a distinct carnival punk aesthetic not often seen in certain parts of Johnson County.

Over 100 other artists are participating and many are locally based, including Julie Flanagan. She’s a fourth generation Kansas Citian who was inspired by years of teaching and touring at the Nelson. She is known in Kansas City for being the “DIY ARTrageous ART Lady” on CBS’s KCTV5 Better Kansas City Show.

Marci Blank from Lenexa has been a professional fiber artist for over 30 years. She was taught how to knit by her third grade teacher and has expanded her skills include dying and spinning her own unique blends of yarn. Her wearable art is a blend of style and function.

There are over one hundred other artists waiting for you to take home special memories. But art isn’t the only draw of the festival. Plan on making a date of it by enjoying food and entertainment. Chris Cakes will be on hand for the breakfast crew, followed by offerings from Scratch, Caffetteria, Tavern in the Village, Gravity, Minsky’s, Chill, in the Village, and many more. Enjoy musical performances by Drew Six, Private Stock and the Village Music Academy.

The art show thanks its Platinum Sponsors Advent Health and First Washington Realty as well as Lewis Rice, Hen House, KC Landscapes and Pools, Titan Security, PV Arts Council, Black Fin, Jade Alarm for their support.