1 person killed, 1 seriously injured in early morning SUV crash on I-35 in Mission

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Mission.

Mission Police responded with firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and paramedics from Johnson County Med-Act at about 12:40 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 35 near Interstate 635.

Those crews arrived to find two people inside an SUV that had crashed into the support pole for an overhead highway sign.

Mission Police requested that the Kansas Highway Patrol be called out to investigate the crash.

Firefighters extricated the 45-year-old man who was the driver of the crashed SUV. Med-Act transported him to the University of Kansas hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in the SUV, later identified as Theresa Bishop, 50, of Kansas City, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol’s crash log says the vehicle, a 2008 Ford Escape, was southbound on Interstate 35 just north of Interstate 635.

“For an unknown reason, vehicle one left the roadway to the right and struck the base of an overhead sign,” the KHP crash log says.

Troopers say both people were wearing seat belts when the SUV crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

Two lanes of southbound Interstate 35 were closed as troopers investigated the crash scene. All lanes reopened around 4 a.m.

