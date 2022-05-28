Your Community: Summer Reading at Johnson County Library

Johnson County Library will dive into Oceans of Possibilities this summer with both virtual and in-person programs! Oceans of Possibilities, the theme for this year’s Summer Reading, will kick off with a series of virtual events on Saturday, June 4, including family storytime, trivia, music and special author events. Ben Clanton, author and illustrator of the “Narwhal and Jelly” series, will lead participants through guided drawing and character creation. In honor of the sea-going theme, author and poet Allan Wolf will wade into the infamous sinking of the Titanic and bring to life the stories that inspired his novel in verse, “The Watch That Ends the Night.” Then dip your toes into some poetry of your own.

In June, the Library will welcome musical duo 123 Andres, author Deborah Lee Rose and the Kansas City Zoo Penguin Encounter virtually. Online and in-person events will be held throughout the summer, including book clubs for kids, tweens and families, as well as storytimes. There are even opportunities to get creative with youth sticker design and poetry contests! After the 4th of July there will be in-person presenters at several Library locations, including storyteller Priscilla Howe, Mad Science and Martika Daniels’ circus variety show. The Library is also bringing back the ever popular Read to a Dog with Pets for Life.

Summer Reading books will be distributed at each Library location this year during the month of June. Branches will begin offering one free book per family member beginning June 1st and concluding June 30th. Don’t forget to stop by any Library in June and July to pick up your reading log, or download one from the website.

The Summer Reading Program is an initiative that aims to promote reading and literacy to children, teens and adults. The Library promotes reading and literacy by offering access to books, programs and presenters during the summer months to help encourage our community to keep reading and reduce summer slide. Research shows that kids who don’t practice reading skills during times when school is not in session can lose gains in ability made the previous academic year.

Visit jocolibrary.org/summerreading to check out all the exciting events this summer.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom