Your daily planner: Friday, May 27

*A quick note: Barring big breaking news, the Post will not publish new content on Monday, May 30. We’re taking Memorial Day off. We will be back with fresh stories on Tuesday.
Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle here, welcoming you to the start of a long holiday weekend. Here’s what’s new.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 77, Low: 58. *Cue the Beatles music.* Here comes the sun. After a rain-soaked week, today is supposed to be clear and sunny.
Weekend outlook: ☀️ It’s shaping out to be a perfect start to summer this weekend, as well. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy. High: 84, Low: 70. Sunday promises more sun. High: 88, Low: 73. Monday will be mostly clear with a few wind gusts. High: 89, Low: 71.
Diversions
- Lenexa’s Movie in the Park event returns tonight with a 9 p.m. screening of “Jurassic Park” at Electric Park, 9305 Loiret Boulevard. Admission and parking are free. Find out more info.
- It’s the unofficial start to summer this weekend, and pools across Johnson County are opening up, starting Saturday. Get the Post’s full rundown of when city pools will open and what their summer hours will be.
- Both KC’s pro soccer teams host matches this long weekend. Sporting KC play Vancouver at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $23. Then, at 2 p.m. Monday, KC Current welcome Racing Louisville to town. Tickets start at $17. Both matches are at Children’s Mercy Park.
- Union Station once again plays host to Celebration at the Station, KC’s annual Memorial Day extravaganza, this Sunday. The lawn below the WWI Memorial will open at 5 p.m. and the Kansas City Symphony takes the stage at 8 p.m. Their performance of patriotic tunes will be followed by fireworks. Get more details.
Noteworthy
- Former KU and Blue Valley Northwest basketball star Christian Braun says he will keep his name in the 2022 NBA Draft next month after his performance this week at the NBA Combine in Chicago. Many analysts predict that Braun, a Burlington, Kansas, native who moved to Johnson County in high school, will be selected in the second round of the draft, which is June 23. [KUSports.com]
- The 404-unit Lexington Farms Apartments in Overland Park near 132nd Street and Antioch Road have been sold to a New York-based real estate and financial services firm. Sentinel Real Estate manages nearly $9 billion in assets overall and owns several other Johnson County apartment properties, including the nearby Weston Point and Corbin Greens. [Kansas City Business Journal]
- The Merriam City Council this week unanimously approved AdventHealth’s preliminary plan to build a new cancer center at its Shawnee Mission campus off 75th Street. The hospital plans to demolish a parking garage to make way for the three-story, 70,000-square-foot center and build a new surface-level parking lot nearby. [Fox 4]
