Your daily planner: Friday, May 27

*A quick note: Barring big breaking news, the Post will not publish new content on Monday, May 30. We’re taking Memorial Day off. We will be back with fresh stories on Tuesday.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 77, Low: 58. *Cue the Beatles music.* Here comes the sun. After a rain-soaked week, today is supposed to be clear and sunny.

Weekend outlook: ☀️ It’s shaping out to be a perfect start to summer this weekend, as well. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy. High: 84, Low: 70. Sunday promises more sun. High: 88, Low: 73. Monday will be mostly clear with a few wind gusts. High: 89, Low: 71.

Diversions

Lenexa’s Movie in the Park event returns tonight with a 9 p.m. screening of “Jurassic Park” at Electric Park, 9305 Loiret Boulevard. Admission and parking are free. Find out more info.

It's the unofficial start to summer this weekend, and pools across Johnson County are opening up, starting Saturday. Get the Post's full rundown of when city pools will open and what their summer hours will be.

across Johnson County are opening up, starting Saturday. Get the Post’s full rundown of when city pools will open and what their summer hours will be. Both KC’s pro soccer teams host matches this long weekend. Sporting KC play Vancouver at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $23. Then, at 2 p.m. Monday, KC Current welcome Racing Louisville to town. Tickets start at $17. Both matches are at Children’s Mercy Park.

Union Station once again plays host to Celebration at the Station, KC's annual Memorial Day extravaganza, this Sunday. The lawn below the WWI Memorial will open at 5 p.m. and the Kansas City Symphony takes the stage at 8 p.m. Their performance of patriotic tunes will be followed by fireworks. Get more details.

Noteworthy