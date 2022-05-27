These Shawnee Mission area schools and students win metrowide theater awards

Blue Valley High School and Shawnee Mission West High School took home Blue Star Awards at Starlight’s annual awards ceremony Thursday.

What are the Blue Star Awards? Starlight hosts The Blue Star Awards annually to honor the best performances and productions from high school musical theater programs across the Kansas City metro.

This year, 28 winners were announced in 24 categories, and a total of $8,000 in scholarships was awarded to local students.

Local winners: Two individuals and two school programs from the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley areas took home awards, including:

Blue Valley High School — Outstanding Orchestra for Anastasia

St. Thomas Aquinas High School — Outstanding Hair & Makeup Design for Grease

Charlie Trent (BV High) — Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Odette/Swan Lake dancer/Ensemble in Anastasia

Will Edeal (SM West)— Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as Robert Martin in The Drowsy Chaperone.

Additional recognition: In addition, these students and school programs in the Post’s coverage area received nominations for Blue Star Awards this year: