These Shawnee Mission area schools and students win metrowide theater awards

Blue Valley High School and Shawnee Mission West High School took home Blue Star Awards at Starlight’s annual awards ceremony Thursday.
What are the Blue Star Awards? Starlight hosts The Blue Star Awards annually to honor the best performances and productions from high school musical theater programs across the Kansas City metro.
- This year, 28 winners were announced in 24 categories, and a total of $8,000 in scholarships was awarded to local students.
Local winners: Two individuals and two school programs from the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley areas took home awards, including:
- Blue Valley High School — Outstanding Orchestra for Anastasia
- St. Thomas Aquinas High School — Outstanding Hair & Makeup Design for Grease
- Charlie Trent (BV High) — Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Odette/Swan Lake dancer/Ensemble in Anastasia
- Will Edeal (SM West)— Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as Robert Martin in The Drowsy Chaperone.
Additional recognition: In addition, these students and school programs in the Post’s coverage area received nominations for Blue Star Awards this year:
- Caden Moffitt (SM West) — Outstanding Actor in a Featured Role as Underling in The Drowsy Chaperone
- SM West — Outstanding Scenic Design & Construction, Tier I category ($0-1,999+) for The Drowsy Chaperone
- Blue Valley High — Outstanding Technical Crew for Anastasia
- Kegan McMasters (Blue Valley High) — Outstanding Actor in an Ensemble Role in Anastasia
- Sam Williamson (SM East) — Outstanding Actor in an Ensemble Role in The Wedding Singer
- Blue Valley Northwest — Outstanding Costume Design & Construction, Tier I category ($0-$1,199) for Disney’s Freaky Friday
- Shawnee Mission East — Outstanding Costume Design & Construction, Tier I category ($0-$1,199) for The Wedding Singer
- Blue Valley High — Outstanding Ensemble for Anastasia
- Blue Valley High — Outstanding Lighting Design for Anastasia
- Ben Samuelson (Blue Valley High) — Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role as Vlad in Anastasia
- Brett Oplotnik (Blue Valley Northwest) — Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role as Adam in Disney’s Freaky Friday
- Hadley Way (Blue Valley High) — Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role as Countess Lily Anastasia
- Peter Dessert (Bishop Miege) — Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role in Disney’s Mary Poppins
- Maggie Bunch (Blue Valley Northwest) — Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role as Katherine Blake in Disney’s Freaky Friday
- Faryn Clevenger (Shawnee Mission West) — Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role as Janet Van De Graaff in The Drowsy Chaperone
- Blue Valley Northwest — Outstanding Orchestra in Disney’s Freaky Friday,
- Shawnee Mission East — Outstanding Orchestra in The Wedding Singer
- Shawnee Mission West — Outstanding Orchestra in The Drowsy Chaperone
- Cara Parisi (Bishop Meige) — nominated for a Performance Scholarship
- Maggie Bunch (Blue Valley Northwest) — nominated for a Performance Scholarship
- Maggie Bunch (Blue Valley Northwest) — nominated for a Rising Star Scholarship
