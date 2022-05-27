SMSD News: Summer Lunch Bunch begins June 6, 2022

Beginning on June 6, 2022, free lunches will be provided to all children ages 1-18 at Summer Lunch Bunch in the Shawnee Mission School District.

All children are welcome to come inside the cafeteria to eat at Summer Lunch Bunch. In addition, during summer 2022, children can take their meals to go. Also, on Fridays children can receive a “Take Home” bag with food for Saturday and Sunday lunch as well as breakfast food for seven days. Take home bags will be offered on Fridays only.

Parents may obtain a voucher so they are able to pick up meals without their children being present. The Food Service web page has more information on how to obtain a voucher.

Lunch Bunch will be held:

Times: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Dates: June 6, 2022 to July 22, 2022 (Closed June 20 and July 4)

Locations:

Comanche Elementary, 8200 Grant Street

Crestview Elementary, 6101 Craig Street

Nieman Elementary, 10917 W. 67 th Street

Rosehill Elementary, 9801 Rosehill Road

Dates: June 13, 2022 to July 1, 2022 and July 11-22, 2022 (Closed June 20 and July 4)

Location:

Trailridge Middle School, 7500 Quivira Road

Dates: June 13, 2022-July 1-2022 and July 11-29, 2022 (Closed June 20 and July 4)

Location:

Shawnee Mission West High School, 8800 W. 85 th Street

Adults can purchase a meal for $4.50 in cash only. For more information click here.

These meals are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Shawnee Mission School District food service department prepares and serves these lunches during the summer. There will be no monitoring of allergies.