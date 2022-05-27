‘Unusual’ May rains have moved on from Johnson County — Check out totals in your area

It was a rainy, dreary week in Johnson County, but Memorial Day weekend — the traditional start to summer — won’t be rained out, according to meteorologists.

How rainy was it? The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says Johnson County received, on average, 2.6 inches of rain over the past few days, with some areas receiving upwards of three inches.

For May, the Johnson County Airport has reported a total of 8.57 inches of rain.

Is that normal? No, that’s a lot compared to most years.

Meteorologist Emily Klaus with the NWS said a more typical average for the area at this time of year is 4.28 inches.

“It’s been so cool, so it’s been an unusual spring,” Klaus said. “But it’s not that these never ever happen. They do happen, they’re not as frequent and they don’t happen every single year.”

Weekend looks sunnier: But going into the long holiday weekend, we can expect the sun to be back out.

Warmer temperatures are predicted by the NWS for Friday through Monday, with a high of 78 today and a climb up to the high 80s by Monday.

The NWS also predicts mostly sunny skies pretty much all weekend.

Preparing for the sun: While we don’t have to worry about getting rained on, Klaus said Johnson Countians should be cautious for other reasons.

“Everyone’s going to want to go outside and have fun, but just to make sure to stay weather-aware and make sure you’re aware of your own symptoms with dealing with sunlight and heat,” she said. “W e have gotten acclimated to some of these cooler temperatures, so just make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and taking breaks from the sun. Because even if it is windy outside, it can sneak up on you.”

Rainfall totals: Here are some of the highest rainfall totals reported in Johnson County over the past seven days:

75th Street and K-7 (Shawnee): 3.23 inches (2.84 inches in last 48 hours)

3.23 inches (2.84 inches in last 48 hours) Quivira Road at Coffee Creek (Overland Park): 3.07 inches (2.60 inches in last 48 hours)

191 st Street at East Wolf Creek (Overland Park): 3.03 inches (2.56 inches in last 48 hours)

3.03 inches (2.56 inches in last 48 hours) 179 th Street at Wolf Creek (Overland Park): 3.03 inches (2.60 inches in last 48 hours)

3.03 inches (2.60 inches in last 48 hours) 199 th Street and Newton Drive (Overland Park): 3.03 inches (2.60 inches in last 48 hours)

Other totals: Here are some other rain gauge measurements from around the county. These measurements are totals over the past seven days.