Goodcents founder, who opened first shop in Lenexa, named Kansas Business Hall of Famer

Joe Bisogno, the founder of the Goodcents sandwich chain that got its start in Lenexa more than 30 years ago, has been inducted into the Kansas Business Hall of Fame.

Why Bisogno? In its citation, the Hall of Fame recognized Bisogno for “a lifetime of accomplishments as an entrepreneur, mentor and philanthropist.”

Goodcents’ growth: Bisogno founded Goodcents (then known as Mr. Goodcents Subs & Pasta) in Lenexa in 1989.

The company has since grown to more than 80 locations across eight states.

There’s also the Goodcents Foundation, founded in 2005, that aims to teach people how to grow their own food and sponsors a learning garden curriculum in schools.

Where Bisogno started: According Goodcents’ website, Bisogno has been a “serial entrepreneur” whose first business venture was a lemonade stand he started at age six.

At 18, he purchased an ice cream truck, followed by purchases of a gas station and a used car lot.

Bisogno then worked for McDonald’s Corporation for 10 years before he opened Goodcents.

Other ventures: In addition to Goodcents, Bisogno also owns a bread manufacturing company called Custom Foods Inc.

Beyond that, Bisogno has supported organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, The Children’s Miracle Network and the Leukemia Society of America.

Key quote: “I have always aspired to be someone who others could learn from, and I am thrilled and humbled to be inducted into the Kansas Business Hall of Fame alongside so many leaders who I, myself, respect and admire very much,” Bisogno said in a release.