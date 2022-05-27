5 to Try: Post readers pick the best pools in Johnson County 🏊🏻‍♀️

The unofficial start of summer is here: Memorial Day weekend.

Barbecues, family vacations and remembrance events may be on your to-do list, as may be dipping a toe in a local pool.

Nearly every public pool in Johnson County opens this weekend, from Fairway and Roeland Park to Mission and Overland Park. (The one major exception is the Leawood Aquatic Center, see more on that below.)

We asked our readers to send in their favorite pools for this week’s “5 to Try” recommendations.

It’s a fitting way to start off summer. So, let’s dive right in!

Indian Trails Aquatic Center (Lenexa)

Location: Inside Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park at 8801 Greenway Lane

Inside Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park at 8801 Greenway Lane What it has to offer: One of three Lenexa pools, Indian Trails offers patrons two water slides, a rock wall, a diving board, zero-depth entry and a concession stand area.

One of three Lenexa pools, Indian Trails offers patrons two water slides, a rock wall, a diving board, zero-depth entry and a concession stand area. Hours: Opens Saturday, May 28, and will be open from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily until Aug. 7. It will be closed on June 24, June 25 and July 4 for Independence Day. Hours of operation change to weekends-only from Aug. 8 to Sept. 5.

Opens Saturday, May 28, and will be open from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily until Aug. 7. It will be closed on June 24, June 25 and July 4 for Independence Day. Hours of operation change to weekends-only from Aug. 8 to Sept. 5. Cost: Daily passes cost $6 for residents and $8 for non-residents. Season memberships cost $6o for individual residents ($95 for non-residents), $110 for a resident household ($175 for non-residents) and $29 for a senior resident ($35 for non-residents). New memberships must be purchased in-person at the Lenexa Rec Center, 17201 W. 87th Street Parkway.

Merriam Community Center

Location: At the still relatively new Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street.

At the still relatively new Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street. What it has to offer: Enjoy both an indoor and outdoor pool with zero-depth entries, slides and a lazy river at the indoor pool, or diving boards and a zip line at the outdoor pool.

Enjoy both an indoor and outdoor pool with zero-depth entries, slides and a lazy river at the indoor pool, or diving boards and a zip line at the outdoor pool. Hours: The indoor pool is open year-round. The outdoor pool opens Monday, May 30, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Updated aquatics schedules for the 2022 season can be found on the city website here.

The indoor pool is open year-round. The outdoor pool opens Monday, May 30, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Updated aquatics schedules for the 2022 season can be found on the city website here. Cost: Daily passes for residents or a community center member’s guest cost $9 for adults or $7 for youth and seniors. Non-resident adults can pay $11 to enter the pool and use the community center, and non-resident youth or seniors can pay $9. Summer memberships start at $110 for youth passes and go to $200 for a six-person household. Year-round memberships vary based on residences and household sizes, and more information can be found here.

Prairie Village Pool Complex

Location: at the city’s civic center adjacent to to Harmon Park, 7711 Delmar Street

at the city’s civic center adjacent to to Harmon Park, 7711 Delmar Street What it has to offer: The Prairie Village pool complex is equipped with a number of features — two water slides, a 50-meter lap pool, a dive pool with two diving boards and a plunge slide and more.

The Prairie Village pool complex is equipped with a number of features — two water slides, a 50-meter lap pool, a dive pool with two diving boards and a plunge slide and more. Hours: The pool opens on Saturday, May 28, and will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those hours go through Aug. 1, when weekday hours are reduced.

The pool opens on Saturday, May 28, and will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those hours go through Aug. 1, when weekday hours are reduced. Cost: Daily admission for all is $10, or $5 for twilight swim after 4:30 p.m. Membership costs vary, and more information can be found online here. Prairie Village partners with other northeast Johnson County cities on a SuperPass, an upgrade that allows members to swim at Fairway, Mission, Leawood and Roeland Park pools.

Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center (Shawnee)

Location: In Veterans Park, at 13805 Johnson Drive

In Veterans Park, at 13805 Johnson Drive What it has to offer: Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center is one of the top-rated watering holes in the county, with a number of amenities, from a lazy river and interactive aquatic features to a vortex and a bubble bench. Regular amenities like diving boards, an enclosed baby pool and a 50-meter competition pool are also available.

Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center is one of the top-rated watering holes in the county, with a number of amenities, from a lazy river and interactive aquatic features to a vortex and a bubble bench. Regular amenities like diving boards, an enclosed baby pool and a 50-meter competition pool are also available. Hours: The regular season kicks off on May 28 and runs through Aug. 7, and school hours of operation run from Aug. 8 to Sept. 5.

The regular season kicks off on May 28 and runs through Aug. 7, and school hours of operation run from Aug. 8 to Sept. 5. Cost: Shawnee residents can get a day pass for $6, an individual membership for $62 or a family of four membership for $124. Non-residents can get a day pass for $10, an individual membership for $113 or a family of four membership for $225.

Leawood Aquatic Center