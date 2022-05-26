Your daily planner: Thursday, May 26

Hello and good morning! Alexis here, bringing you up to speed on what’s new and noteworthy in Johnson County this Thursday.
Forecast: 🌧 High of 62. Low of 47. Rain, rain, go away! Skies will be cloudy this morning with a chance of rain showers throughout the day. Expect partly cloudy skies into the evening. Good news: it’s finally supposed to be clear on Friday.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners holds their weekly meeting today at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. Among other items, the board will consider authorizing a $1 million loan to the developer of a workforce housing project in western Shawnee. View the full agenda.
- The Prairie Village VillageFest Committee meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Village City Hall on Mission Road.
Noteworthy
- The Kansas Promise Scholarship, which went into effect in July of last year, provides free community college for students who want to enter specific high-demand career areas. Johnson County Community College had 87 successful applicants during the fall semester, and the program will soon be expanded to include additional career areas and age groups. [The Beacon]
- A 10-year-old boy is home safe after falling into a drainage culvert near West 53rd Street and Woodsonia Drive in Shawnee while playing in the rain water there. The boy was able to get himself out of the concrete drain uninjured as emergency crews searched for him. [Fox 4]
- This week, professional eater Randy Santel took down six pizzas at 1889 Pizza Napoletana in KCK (across the street from Westwood). He had one hour to finish all six pizzas or they would cost $89.89. He did it in 34 minutes, 30 seconds. This will be a new challenge for Pizza Napoletana patrons going forward, and winners will get a shirt and their picture on the wall of fame. (See the picture at the top of today’s planner.)
