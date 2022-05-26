Your daily planner: Thursday, May 26

Hello and good morning! Alexis here, bringing you up to speed on what’s new and noteworthy in Johnson County this Thursday.

Forecast: 🌧 High of 62. Low of 47. Rain, rain, go away! Skies will be cloudy this morning with a chance of rain showers throughout the day. Expect partly cloudy skies into the evening. Good news: it’s finally supposed to be clear on Friday.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners holds their weekly meeting today at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. Among other items, the board will consider authorizing a $1 million loan to the developer of a workforce housing project in western Shawnee. View the full agenda.

The Prairie Village VillageFest Committee meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Village City Hall on Mission Road.

Noteworthy