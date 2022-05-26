Revamped Leawood Aquatic Center won’t open in time for Memorial Day

The much-anticipated reopening of a new-look Leawood Aquatic Center has been postponed indefinitely, city officials confirmed, citing a number of issues that have delayed completion of the center’s planned renovations.

New date: Leawood aquatic and special events supervisor Anna Wilkinson said a new target opening date has yet to be set, but the city is working to have the project completed as soon as possible.

“At this time, the only thing we can confirm is that we will not be opening on May 28,” Wilkinson said, meaning the pool will not be in use for the Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of summer and when nearly all other outdoor public pools in Johnson County open for the season.

City staff have been meeting every Tuesday to receive updates on the construction, so more information will be available early next week, Wilkinson said.

Why the delay? Initially set to open on Saturday, May 28, Wilkinson said the renovation project’s delay is because of a variety of factors, including:

supply chain shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,

a lack of workers due to an ongoing current labor shortage

and weather-related problems.

Key quote: “Unfortunately, we had such a horrible spring,” Leawood parks and recreation director Chris Claxton said during the city’s arts council meeting earlier this month. “It always rained on the wrong day. It rained too much.”

What’s left: The main aspects of the project left to be completed are the sidewalks, emergency lighting and roofing, according to Wilkinson.

“Basically anything that could possibly put the public at risk,” she said.

All of these elements are required in order for the city to issue a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy, which indicates the property is safe for the public to use, she said.

Project background: The original facility was built in 1975, and the purpose of the renovations is to provide better functionality and amenities at the Aquatic Center, according to the city.

The pool house is being replaced with new amenities, including a new pool, concession stands and bathrooms.

Once completed, the center will also have a new event space that will be available to rent for up to 80 people or can be divided for smaller groups.

Additionally, a new bike hub is also being constructed just to the west of the facility.

What’s next: Any future updates, including the announcement of the opening date, will be posted here on the city’s website.