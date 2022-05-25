Your daily planner: Wednesday, May 25

Goooood morning, Johnson County! Kyle here, with another midweek edition of your daily planner. Here’s what’s happening.
Forecast: 🌧️ High: 67, Low: 54. Another soggy day with showers likely through the morning and afternoon and a chance for isolated thunderstorms at times. Rain is expected to slacken off by tonight.
Diversions
- Happy National Wine Day! You may not need a reason, but this is kind of official. Celebrate responsibly.🍷
- Looking for something unusual? Professional eater Randy Santel will be at 1889 Pizza Napoletana on 47th Street near Westwood tonight for a new eating challenge in which he and his wife will try to eat 1889’s full menu “in a short amount of time.” Learn more here.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park Public Works Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. Among other things, the committee will discuss approving more than $440,000 to fix a leak in the underground fuel storage tank at the city’s Blue Valley Maintenance Facility.
Noteworthy
- On the final ceremonial day of the Kansas legislative session in Topeka earlier this week, lawmakers nearly unanimously approved a bill making Kansas businesses that had to shut down during the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions eligible for rebates on property taxes and rent. [The Kansas City Star]
- KC-based development firm Hunt Midwest has sold The Vue apartments in downtown Overland Park to Illinois-based JVM Realty. As part of the deal, JVM assumes the right to collect on any future public tax incentive reimbursements originally granted to Hunt. [Kansas City Business Journal]
- Workers at a Starbucks in Independence, Missouri, voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to unionize, joining employees at the location on 75th Street in Overland Park who approved a similar move last month. [KCUR]
