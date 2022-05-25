  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Wednesday, May 25

This little one gets her face painted last weekend at the annual Turkey Creek Festival at Antioch Park in Merriam. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.

Goooood morning, Johnson County! Kyle here, with another midweek edition of your daily planner. Here’s what’s happening.

Forecast: 🌧️ High: 67, Low: 54. Another soggy day with showers likely through the morning and afternoon and a chance for isolated thunderstorms at times. Rain is expected to slacken off by tonight. 

Diversions

  • Happy National Wine Day! You may not need a reason, but this is kind of official. Celebrate responsibly.🍷
  • Looking for something unusual? Professional eater Randy Santel will be at 1889 Pizza Napoletana on 47th Street near Westwood tonight for a new eating challenge in which he and his wife will try to eat 1889’s full menu “in a short amount of time.” Learn more here.

Public Agenda

  • The Overland Park Public Works Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. Among other things, the committee will discuss approving more than $440,000 to fix a leak in the underground fuel storage tank at the city’s Blue Valley Maintenance Facility.

Noteworthy

  • On the final ceremonial day of the Kansas legislative session in Topeka earlier this week, lawmakers nearly unanimously approved a bill making Kansas businesses that had to shut down during the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions eligible for rebates on property taxes and rent. [The Kansas City Star]
  • KC-based development firm Hunt Midwest has sold The Vue apartments in downtown Overland Park to Illinois-based JVM Realty. As part of the deal, JVM assumes the right to collect on any future public tax incentive reimbursements originally granted to Hunt. [Kansas City Business Journal]
  • Workers at a Starbucks in Independence, Missouri, voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to unionize, joining employees at the location on 75th Street in Overland Park who approved a similar move last month. [KCUR]

