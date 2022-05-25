Expert Alterations welcomes Experts KC – “Experts in all things personalized”

Expert Alterations has joined Experts KC to bring you custom promotional items for individuals and businesses, laser cutting and engraving, uniform monogramming and customized embroidery in addition to custom tailoring, and wedding and bridesmaid dress alteration. Our experienced design team works with our clientele to give them the best quality service the industry has to offer. We are happy to present Experts KC, “Experts in all things personalized” now offering Laser Engraving, Sublimation, Vinyl and more. We are considered your one-stop shop for promotional items, customized gifts, and personalized goods. Conveniently located in Westwood, KS near the Plaza, we offer a wide array of new services, including:

Laser and Design

Build your brand with help from Experts KC. Get your name out into the public with customized merchandise you can be proud of. We also love doing custom order for teams, clubs, realtors, weddings, birthdays, holidays, and special events. Get personalized gifts for your friends and family or even yourself!

We engrave and personalize:

Glass

Wood

Ceramic

Metal

Jewelry

Acrylic

Need a large volume order for your business – we can do that:

Glasses and Mugs

Signs

Trophies

Key Chains

Bridal Party Merchandise

Office Supplies

Monogrammed Jewelry

And Much More… Just Ask!

Monogramming and embroidery

At Experts KC we offer custom monogramming for work uniforms, sports uniforms, linens, clothing and specialty items. Get your unique monogram created by our design team. At Experts KC we strive to provide you with quality embroidered garments that will compliment your design or custom logo.

We specialize in those one of a kind creations, personalized gifts, short runs and quick turn around jobs for that last minute gift.

At Experts KC, using a variety of techniques, our team works with dedication to meet your requirements and create a range of personalized products. We can produce customized products in bulk for your fundraisers and promotional events.