Here’s a guide of things to do in and around Johnson County this Memorial Day weekend

One of the earliest signals of summer is on its way.

Memorial Day is approaching next week, and with it, a range of events throughout the Kansas City metro area.

It’s the traditional start to summer but also an occasion for reflection and remembrance of those who have died serving their country.

If you aren’t heading out of town and are looking for things here in town to do over the long weekend, here are some options.

Celebration at the Station

The Kansas City Symphony will kick off the summer on Sunday with its annual free Celebration at the Station concert .

Where: On the grounds of Union Station and the National World War I Memorial Museum and Memorial in KCMO.

On the grounds of Union Station and the National World War I Memorial Museum and Memorial in KCMO. When: The concert is set to start at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 29. The site opens at 5 p.m.

The concert is set to start at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 29. The site opens at 5 p.m. Extra significance: This year marks the first in-person Celebration at the Station in two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soccer matches

Sporting Kansas City and Kansas City Current fans have something to look forward to this weekend as the squads both play home matches this weekend.

When: Catch Sporting KC game at 8 p.m. this Saturday. The KC Current game kicks off at 2 p.m. on Monday, Memorial Day itsef.

Catch Sporting KC game at 8 p.m. this Saturday. The KC Current game kicks off at 2 p.m. on Monday, Memorial Day itsef. Where: Both matches are at Children’s Mercy Park in KCK.

Memorial Day ceremonies

Several cemeteries and churches in and around Johnson County will hold special remembrance ceremonies on Monday.

Where: That includes a 9 a.m. ceremony at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Shawnee and an 8:15 a.m. ceremony at the Holy Trinity Church in Lenexa, both on Monday, May 30.

That includes a 9 a.m. ceremony at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Shawnee and an 8:15 a.m. ceremony at the Holy Trinity Church in Lenexa, both on Monday, May 30. More info: Check out the Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas page for a full list of county ceremonies.

Pool time