Inside JCPRD: Check out two new temporary exhibits at the Johnson County museum

By David Markham

Just in time for the Johnson County Museum’s next quarterly Free Day on Saturday, June 11, two new temporary exhibits are opening to the public in the Johnson County Art & Heritage Center’s Creative Commons area.

One exhibit is titled King Louie, which will explore the rich community-based history of the building currently housing the museum and the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. The other exhibit is a behind-the-scenes look at how and why the museum collects and is currently untitled, but is being referred to simply as the Collecting Exhibit. Both exhibits are located in JCAHC’s Creative Commons area which is free to enter and open during the center’s regular hours.

“The King Louie exhibit has two functions – one, to give folks who are not familiar with the building a sense of its history and importance as a community hub for fun; and two, to engage those who are familiar with the building with some history-based nostalgia,” explained Curator of Interpretation Andrew Gustafson. “Additionally, this exhibit originally took a digital format on a touchscreen when the building reopened as the JCAHC in 2017. This exhibit is a way to make the content a more permanent display in an area of the building.”

The building originally opened as King Louie West bowling in February 1959, and the ice chateau was added in 1964. The facility closed in 2009, after operating for nearly 50 years.

“The King Louie exhibit features images of the building in use, as well as graphic representations of advertisements and such,” Gustafson said. “Because the Creative Commons is not closely climate controlled, there are limits to the types of objects we can display there and for how long those objects could remain on display. Since this exhibit is semi-permanent, we upped the production value in graphic design!

The Collecting Exhibit is meant to help mark the museum’s 55th anniversary in October.

“’Showing your work’ is a big theme right now in public history,” Gustafson said. “Surveys show that the public trusts museums more than other sources of information. Sharing some of the way we approach our work, why we do it, and how they can get involved is really important to engaging audiences and sharing our professional approach. This exhibit is educational – it provides information about the museum’s collecting plan, our goals and collecting holes, and what it means for a museum to ‘collect’ something – but it also is fun – the design looks like a cabinet of curiosities, filled with cool, seemingly random artifacts from the museum’s collection. And yet each one helps tell part of Johnson County’s history, and each one was donated to the museum by someone from the public who believed their story helped make a clearer picture of Johnson County’s history. The accompanying webpage will allow people to dive deeper into the history of the nearly 70 objects depicted on the walls.”

Gustafson said the “heavy lifting” for the Collecting Exhibit was done by Emerging Museum Professional Intern Ryanne Pritchard, a graduate student in the University of Missouri – Kansas City’s Public History Program.

“Ryanne researched the collection, how the museum has collected over time, and helped choose the artifacts that are pictured in the graphic design,” he said. “She wrote the exhibit script, and helped make the exhibit schedule. This is a culminating project for her two-year internship; a big, real-world project. I know that Ryanne was very excited to have this opportunity to work on a project from start to finish, and the staff is so proud of the work she has put in on this project and so many other facets of the internship.”

Museum staff have been working on the King Louie exhibit for more than half a year, while work on the Collecting exhibit has been going on for about six months. The King Louie exhibit is expected to remain on display for five years or more, while the Collecting Exhibit will be up through the end of 2022. For more information about both temporary exhibits, visit jcprd.com/1865/Special-Exhibit-Collecting.

The museum’s Free Day on June 11 is a drop-in event where patrons of all ages can come and go as they please between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. This quarter’s Free Day also includes JCAHC’s first-ever Juneteenth at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is meant to honor the history and celebrate this holiday with art, music, food, and more! The Free Day also includes free admission to the museum’s special exhibit, REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation.

The Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center it located at 9101 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.