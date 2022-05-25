  Nikki Lansford  - Restaurants

California chain The Crack Shack plans to bring ‘reimagined’ fried chicken to Overland Park

The Crack Shack, which started in San Diego, has signed a lease at the Regency Park shopping center in Overland Park. Photo courtesy of The Crack Shack.

The Crack Shack, a southern California-based fried chicken chain, is looking to make its way to the Kansas City metro with a new location at the Regency Park shopping center in Overland Park.

Where exactly: According to Crack Shack’s marketing director Nicole Rogers, the restaurant has signed a lease for a space at 9292 Metcalf Ave., on the northwest corner of Metcalf and 93rd Street.

  • That location is near the shopping center that also includes La Fuente Mexican Street Food, Micro Center and the New Theatre & Restaurant.

What’s on the menu? The Cracks Shack boasts of its “reimagined” southern California-inspired fried chicken fare.

  • The restaurant’s menu includes a number of different takes on classic fried chicken, signature sandwiches and bowls.
  • One popular menu item is their Double Clucker, which has two ground chicken patties, cheddar, bacon, smashed avocado, burger sauce, pickles and fried onions on a potato roll.
  • Another sandwich, the Señor Croque, puts bacon and a fried egg on top of a crispy chicken patty.
  • The restaurant also offers a few select desserts, including housemade salted chocolate chip cookies and seasonal shakes.

Background: Founder Mike Rosen partnered with “Top Chef” restaurateur Richard Blais to launch the first Crack Shack in San Diego in 2015.

  • Since then, the company has expanded to seven locations across four different states.
  • Currently, the closest Crack Shack location to Johnson County is in Denver, Colorado.

What’s with the name? According to the Los Angeles Times, the Crack Shack’s name is a reference to “cracking an egg” and an allusion to the age-old philosophical conundrum of which came first: the chicken or the egg.

  • Crack Shack’s menu features eggs in several items. As its website says, “The chef-driven menu intentionally crafts both the chicken and the egg for you to enjoy with reckless abandon.”

Another restaurant: Another restaurant, Detroit-style pizza joint Via 313, is also looking to take up space in the same building, according to city documents.

  • Via 313 is not affiliated with Crack Shack but both are brands under the Savory Restaurant Fund portfolio.
  • Several of Crack Shack’s other franchises around the country are co-located with Via 313 franchises.
  • Representatives for Via 313 did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment.

