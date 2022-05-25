California chain The Crack Shack plans to bring ‘reimagined’ fried chicken to Overland Park

The Crack Shack, a southern California-based fried chicken chain, is looking to make its way to the Kansas City metro with a new location at the Regency Park shopping center in Overland Park.
Where exactly: According to Crack Shack’s marketing director Nicole Rogers, the restaurant has signed a lease for a space at 9292 Metcalf Ave., on the northwest corner of Metcalf and 93rd Street.
- That location is near the shopping center that also includes La Fuente Mexican Street Food, Micro Center and the New Theatre & Restaurant.
What’s on the menu? The Cracks Shack boasts of its “reimagined” southern California-inspired fried chicken fare.
- The restaurant’s menu includes a number of different takes on classic fried chicken, signature sandwiches and bowls.
- One popular menu item is their Double Clucker, which has two ground chicken patties, cheddar, bacon, smashed avocado, burger sauce, pickles and fried onions on a potato roll.
- Another sandwich, the Señor Croque, puts bacon and a fried egg on top of a crispy chicken patty.
- The restaurant also offers a few select desserts, including housemade salted chocolate chip cookies and seasonal shakes.
Background: Founder Mike Rosen partnered with “Top Chef” restaurateur Richard Blais to launch the first Crack Shack in San Diego in 2015.
- Since then, the company has expanded to seven locations across four different states.
- Currently, the closest Crack Shack location to Johnson County is in Denver, Colorado.
What’s with the name? According to the Los Angeles Times, the Crack Shack’s name is a reference to “cracking an egg” and an allusion to the age-old philosophical conundrum of which came first: the chicken or the egg.
- Crack Shack’s menu features eggs in several items. As its website says, “The chef-driven menu intentionally crafts both the chicken and the egg for you to enjoy with reckless abandon.”
Another restaurant: Another restaurant, Detroit-style pizza joint Via 313, is also looking to take up space in the same building, according to city documents.
- Via 313 is not affiliated with Crack Shack but both are brands under the Savory Restaurant Fund portfolio.
- Several of Crack Shack’s other franchises around the country are co-located with Via 313 franchises.
- Representatives for Via 313 did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.