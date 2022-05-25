California chain The Crack Shack plans to bring ‘reimagined’ fried chicken to Overland Park

The Crack Shack, a southern California-based fried chicken chain, is looking to make its way to the Kansas City metro with a new location at the Regency Park shopping center in Overland Park.

Where exactly: According to Crack Shack’s marketing director Nicole Rogers, the restaurant has signed a lease for a space at 9292 Metcalf Ave., on the northwest corner of Metcalf and 93rd Street.

That location is near the shopping center that also includes La Fuente Mexican Street Food, Micro Center and the New Theatre & Restaurant.

What’s on the menu? The Cracks Shack boasts of its “reimagined” southern California-inspired fried chicken fare.

The restaurant’s menu includes a number of different takes on classic fried chicken, signature sandwiches and bowls.

One popular menu item is their Double Clucker, which has two ground chicken patties, cheddar, bacon, smashed avocado, burger sauce, pickles and fried onions on a potato roll.

Another sandwich, the Señor Croque, puts bacon and a fried egg on top of a crispy chicken patty.

The restaurant also offers a few select desserts, including housemade salted chocolate chip cookies and seasonal shakes.

Background: Founder Mike Rosen partnered with “Top Chef” restaurateur Richard Blais to launch the first Crack Shack in San Diego in 2015.

Since then, the company has expanded to seven locations across four different states.

Currently, the closest Crack Shack location to Johnson County is in Denver, Colorado.

What’s with the name? According to the Los Angeles Times, the Crack Shack’s name is a reference to “cracking an egg” and an allusion to the age-old philosophical conundrum of which came first: the chicken or the egg.

Crack Shack’s menu features eggs in several items. As its website says, “The chef-driven menu intentionally crafts both the chicken and the egg for you to enjoy with reckless abandon.”

Another restaurant: Another restaurant, Detroit-style pizza joint Via 313, is also looking to take up space in the same building, according to city documents.