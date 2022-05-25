This JoCo state rep is running in a new district created by redrawn legislative map

Democratic state Rep. Brandon Woodard of Lenexa has filed to run for reelection in a new state legislative district.

Why now? As a result of new GOP-drawn congressional and state legislative maps, which the Kansas Supreme Court upheld last week, Woodard no longer lives within the boundaries of House District 30, which he has represented the past two terms.

He now lives within the bounds of the newly redrawn House District 108. (Under the previous map, which had been in place since 2010, District 108 had been in western Kansas.)

“I look forward to continuing to serve the residents of my current district and I’m eager to meet the new residents of District 108 in Lenexa and Overland Park at their doorsteps in the months ahead,” Woodard told the Post via email.

New District 108: According to the new map approved by lawmakers and upheld by the state supreme court, District 108 includes roughly 80% of the old District 30.

The new District 108 still includes parts of Olathe and Lenexa Woodard has represented, but also adds parts of Overland Park not previously part of the old District 30.

The new district goes farther west than Renner Boulevard, and includes two new Lenexa precincts and a precinct in Overland Park, Woodard said, and also includes Old Town Lenexa.

“District 108 is a majority-renter district,” Woodard said in comments via email to the Post.

No opponent yet: According to filings at the Kansas Secretary of State’s website, no other candidate has yet to file for the new District 108. (There is a record of a Salina realtor filing for District 108 last year, but her address would put her in the old District 108.)

Candidates have until June 10 to file ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.

Key caveat: Johnson County Election Office commissioner Fred Sherman told the Post via email that his office has yet to map out all of the filed candidates to verify their voter registration information and compare that to the office they’ve filed for.

Open District 30 seat: With Woodard now out of District 30, it leaves an open seat in that newly redrawn district.