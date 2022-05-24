Your daily planner: Tuesday, May 24

Good morning! It’s Alexis with a preview of this Tuesday in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌧 High of 60. Low of 57. Expect showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as there is a near 100% chance of precipitation. Cloudy skies and showers will continue late into the evening.

Diversions

The Head and the Heart, an indie folk band, will perform at Uptown Theater tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Harbour, an alternative band, will perform at recordBar at 8 p.m. Get ticketing information here.

Public Agenda

The Lenexa Committee of the Whole will meet at 7 p.m. at Lenexa City Hall. The committee will discuss transferring operations of the cemetery located on Pflumm Road from the The Lenexa Cemetery Association to the city of Lenexa. Learn more.

The Merriam Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet today at 6 p.m. at the Merriam Community Center. The Assistant Director will report on upcoming events in the city. View the full agenda.

will meet today at 6 p.m. at the Merriam Community Center. The Assistant Director will report on upcoming events in the city. View the full agenda. The Leawood Planning Commission also meets tonight and will discuss the city’s capital improvement plans from 2023-2027. The commission will meet at 6 p.m. Get the details.

