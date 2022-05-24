  Alexis Lanza  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Tuesday, May 24

Children check out the bookshelf at Fairway Creamery. Photo credit Alexis Lanza.

Good morning! It’s Alexis with a preview of this Tuesday in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌧 High of 60. Low of 57. Expect showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as there is a near 100% chance of precipitation. Cloudy skies and showers will continue late into the evening.

Diversions

  • The Head and the Heart, an indie folk band, will perform at Uptown Theater tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Harbour, an alternative band, will perform at recordBar at 8 p.m. Get ticketing information here.

Public Agenda

  • The Lenexa Committee of the Whole will meet at 7 p.m. at Lenexa City Hall. The committee will discuss transferring operations of the cemetery located on Pflumm Road from the The Lenexa Cemetery Association to the city of Lenexa. Learn more.
  • The Merriam Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet today at 6 p.m. at the Merriam Community Center. The Assistant Director will report on upcoming events in the city. View the full agenda.
  • The Leawood Planning Commission also meets tonight and will discuss the city’s capital improvement plans from 2023-2027. The commission will meet at 6 p.m. Get the details.

Noteworthy

  • The Johnson County District Attorney is conducting an audit of the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation, a charity foundation that aims to raise money for families of fallen officers, injured officers, education and community outreach. The foundation received a failing grade from watchdog website Charity Navigator that rates charities based on financial health, accountability and transparency. [KHSB]
  • Applications are open for the city of Shawnee’s new Property Tax Rebate Program. The pilot program will pay back homeowners 100% (up to $500) of what they paid in city property taxes in 2021, so long as residents meet certain income requirements. Get more information.
  • Joseph Decelles, 20, of Edwardsville, Kansas was sentenced Monday to four years and seven months in prison for the January 2020 killing of 18-year-old Patrick Miller in Overland Park. [Fox 4]

