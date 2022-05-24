Overland Park police officers rescue ducklings from sewer drain near Interstate 435

Another duck rescue has happened in Overland Park.

The Overland Park Police Department says officers saved seven ducklings Saturday evening after they slipped through a sewer drain near Interstate 435 and Roe Avenue.

What happened: According to OPPD Public Information Officer John Lacy, the ducklings’ mother was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Roe exit ramp heading east.

This left several of the ducklings scurrying around in the middle of the road and on the verge of being hit as well.

Passer-by called 911: Leawood resident Ellen Allegri noticed three of the ducklings and stopped to call 911.

“Sadly, before the police could make it, all of the ducklings slipped through the [sewer] drain,” Allegri wrote on the neighborhood messaging app Next Door, where she went to share the story.

The rescue: Upon receiving Allegri’s call, OPPD officers Richie Vargas and Stephen Sundberg headed to the scene.

Within an hour of their arrival, Allegri wrote that she received a call from the department saying a total of seven ducklings had been rescued from the drain.

Where are they now: Lacy said the ducklings were taken to Operation Wildlife, a wildlife refuge that provides rehabilitation and veterinary services to injured and orphaned animals in the Kansas City metro.

The ducklings will remain in the care of the rehabilitation center until they are older and strong enough to be released back into the wild.

Not the first time: This whole saga may sound familiar. That’s because last month Overland Park Public Works Department workers rescued 11 ducklings that had gotten trapped in a spillway at South Lake Park.