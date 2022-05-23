  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Monday, May 23

A young festival-goer makes his way through a bouncy obstacle course Saturday at the annual Turkey Creek Festival at Antioch Park in Merriam. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.

Good morning, Johnson County. Kyle here, to welcome you to another week! Here’s what’s happening.

Forecast: 🌤️ High: 67, Low: 52. Mostly sunny but a bit on the cool side with an increasing chance for rain this evening and overnight. 

Public Agenda

  • The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will, among other items, discuss maintaining a special use permit that allows the Social Bar and Grill to continue to allow live music on weekends despite some neighboring homeowners’ complaints.
  • The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will consider approving AdventHealth’s plan to build a new cancer center at its campus off 75th Street.
  • The Shawnee Mission Board of Education holds its regular meeting tonight at 6 p.m. On its agenda are a number of items related to purchases of equipment and curricular materials for next school year. See the full agenda.
  • The Mission Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will hold a public hearing regarding a proposed apartment complex off Johnson Drive near 58th Street and Nall Avenue.
  • The Fairway Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. tonight and gets a look at a final development plan for an “active adult” apartment complex on Shawnee Mission Parkway on the site of a vacant office building.

Noteworthy

  • Starting today, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots to children ages 5-11. The boosters will be made available at JCDHE’s two walk-in clinics in Mission and Olathe. Find out more here.
  • Johnson County will use federal pandemic relief funds to deliver shelf stable foods, toiletries and cleaning supplies to older adults. The Board of County Commissioners approved a one-year, $1.6 million contract with a Kansas City-based logistics firm to deliver the supplies to seniors. [Fox 4]
  • Republican state Sen. Kellie Warren of Leawood sparred last week with one-time Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi in a primary debate of GOP candidates vying for Kansas Attorney General. [Kansas Reflector]

