Your daily planner: Monday, May 23

Good morning, Johnson County. Kyle here, to welcome you to another week! Here’s what’s happening.

Forecast: 🌤️ High: 67, Low: 52. Mostly sunny but a bit on the cool side with an increasing chance for rain this evening and overnight.

Public Agenda

The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will, among other items, discuss maintaining a special use permit that allows the Social Bar and Grill to continue to allow live music on weekends despite some neighboring homeowners’ complaints.

The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will consider approving AdventHealth's plan to build a new cancer center at its campus off 75th Street.

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education holds its regular meeting tonight at 6 p.m. On its agenda are a number of items related to purchases of equipment and curricular materials for next school year. See the full agenda.

The Mission Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will hold a public hearing regarding a proposed apartment complex off Johnson Drive near 58th Street and Nall Avenue.

The Fairway Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. tonight and gets a look at a final development plan for an "active adult" apartment complex on Shawnee Mission Parkway on the site of a vacant office building.

Noteworthy