Your daily planner: Monday, May 23

Good morning, Johnson County. Kyle here, to welcome you to another week! Here’s what’s happening.
Forecast: 🌤️ High: 67, Low: 52. Mostly sunny but a bit on the cool side with an increasing chance for rain this evening and overnight.
Public Agenda
- The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will, among other items, discuss maintaining a special use permit that allows the Social Bar and Grill to continue to allow live music on weekends despite some neighboring homeowners’ complaints.
- The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will consider approving AdventHealth’s plan to build a new cancer center at its campus off 75th Street.
- The Shawnee Mission Board of Education holds its regular meeting tonight at 6 p.m. On its agenda are a number of items related to purchases of equipment and curricular materials for next school year. See the full agenda.
- The Mission Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will hold a public hearing regarding a proposed apartment complex off Johnson Drive near 58th Street and Nall Avenue.
- The Fairway Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. tonight and gets a look at a final development plan for an “active adult” apartment complex on Shawnee Mission Parkway on the site of a vacant office building.
Noteworthy
- Starting today, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots to children ages 5-11. The boosters will be made available at JCDHE’s two walk-in clinics in Mission and Olathe. Find out more here.
- Johnson County will use federal pandemic relief funds to deliver shelf stable foods, toiletries and cleaning supplies to older adults. The Board of County Commissioners approved a one-year, $1.6 million contract with a Kansas City-based logistics firm to deliver the supplies to seniors. [Fox 4]
- Republican state Sen. Kellie Warren of Leawood sparred last week with one-time Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi in a primary debate of GOP candidates vying for Kansas Attorney General. [Kansas Reflector]
