Johnson County Library changing eBook app — Here’s what patrons need to know

Checking out books digitally will soon look different for Johnson County Library patrons.

Starting at the end of this week, the Johnson County Library will move all its eBooks and eAudiobooks to a new platform called Libby.

How Libby works: Libby is a free library app where digital books can be checked out.

This includes eBooks, audiobooks and magazines.

Readers can check out and read books on Libby by downloading the app through Apple’s app store or on Google Play.

Books that are checked out via Libby can also be sent to Kindle devices if readers would prefer to read them from there.

eBook checkouts temporarily paused: From Monday to Friday this week, the library will undergo a “moving week” as eBooks and eAudiobooks are loaded onto Libby.

That means digital books won’t be available for browsing or new checkouts this week, from Monday May 23 through Friday, May 27.

What if I currently have an eBook out? Any eBooks or eAudiobooks that are currently checked out will still be available through their due date, but only on the Axis 360 app, which the library currently uses.

After this week, JoCo Library patrons will not be able to use Axis 360 to check out eBooks or digital audiobooks.

What happens next: Patrons can download the Libby app now, but books from JoCo Library won’t be available for checkout until Friday.

Starting Friday, all books and holds will be fully transferred over to Libby and available for checkout again.