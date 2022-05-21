Your Community: eBooks and eAudiobooks moving from Axis 360 to Libby

Johnson County Library is excited to announce that eBooks and eAudiobooks will be moving to Libby! Built by OverDrive, Libby is a free app designed to make finding, borrowing, and enjoying free digital titles from the Library easier than ever. You can stream titles over Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download them for offline use and read anytime, anywhere. You may already be familiar with Libby if you checkout eMagazines or have used it with other local libraries.

The move from Axis 360 to Libby should bring a fresh and reliable experience for patrons. In Spring 2021, a study to evaluate electronic content vendors for books and audiobooks determined that Libby from OverDrive was the optimum choice for Library users, based on factors such as features, usability, customer support and value. The move to Libby provides a new opportunity for select Library eBooks to be delivered to Kindle devices like the popular Paperwhite. Library staff had also heard from numerous patrons requesting that the Library move to Libby based on their positive experience with the app at other local library systems.

Here’s what to expect with the move, more details are available on the FAQ page:

Moving Week: May 23 – 27

The eBook and eAudiobook collection will be unavailable for browsing or borrowing in Axis 360, Libby, or the Web Catalog.

Existing checkouts will still be available through their due date, only be available via the Axis 360 app.

By Friday, May 27

You will see all available eBooks and eAudiobooks in Libby. Holds you had in Axis 360 will transfer to Libby.

Get ready for the move to Libby by downloading the Libby app today. If you would like to learn more, there are helpful resources available including Frequently Asked Questions, Libby Help and a Meet Libby video. Stay up-to-date on the move at jocolibrary.org and @jocolibrary on social media.

