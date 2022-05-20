Your daily planner: Friday, May 20

We’ve made it through another week, Johnson County! Kyle here, ready to help you get your weekend started.

Today’s forecast: 🌤️ High: 77, Low: 55. Mostly sunny with a slight chance for rain this afternoon, with some isolated thunderstorms possible overnight.

Weekend outlook: 🌧️/☀️ Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with a likelihood for rain off and on throughout the day. High: 61, Low: 55. But Sunday could be better, mostly sunny and clear. High: 65, Low: 48.

Diversions

The Royals continue their home stand with a three-game weekend series versus the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Tonight is Friday Fireworks after the game. Tickets start at $12.

Go Radio Ga-Ga as the Kansas City Symphony presents "The Music of Queen" with the help of singer MiG Ayesa, with three performances this weekend, including tonight at 8 p.m. at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $65.

A springtime NEJC tradition, Merriam's Turkey Creek Festival returns Saturday. The festivities kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K run/walk. The festival itself goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more details.

Downtown Shawnee this weekend plays host to Maifest put on by Transport Brewing, spring's answer to Oktoberfest punctuated by new beer releases and Saturday night's stein-holding contest. See more details here.

There are two outdoor concerts Saturday night in northeast JoCo. Funk and soul outfit the J Love Band takes the stage at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park's Grand Pavilion at 5 p.m. in Lenexa. Meanwhile, Miss Major and her Minor Mood Swings will perform at the R Park pavilion in Roeland Park at 6 p.m.

Noteworthy