Your daily planner: Friday, May 20

We’ve made it through another week, Johnson County! Kyle here, ready to help you get your weekend started.
Today’s forecast: 🌤️ High: 77, Low: 55. Mostly sunny with a slight chance for rain this afternoon, with some isolated thunderstorms possible overnight.
Weekend outlook: 🌧️/☀️ Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with a likelihood for rain off and on throughout the day. High: 61, Low: 55. But Sunday could be better, mostly sunny and clear. High: 65, Low: 48.
Diversions
- The Royals continue their home stand with a three-game weekend series versus the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Tonight is Friday Fireworks after the game. Tickets start at $12.
- Go Radio Ga-Ga as the Kansas City Symphony presents “The Music of Queen” with the help of singer MiG Ayesa, with three performances this weekend, including tonight at 8 p.m. at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $65.
- A springtime NEJC tradition, Merriam’s Turkey Creek Festival returns Saturday. The festivities kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K run/walk. The festival itself goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more details.
- Downtown Shawnee this weekend plays host to Maifest put on by Transport Brewing, spring’s answer to Oktoberfest punctuated by new beer releases and Saturday night’s stein-holding contest. See more details here.
- There are two outdoor concerts Saturday night in northeast JoCo. Funk and soul outfit the J Love Band takes the stage at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park’s Grand Pavilion at 5 p.m. in Lenexa. Meanwhile, Miss Major and her Minor Mood Swings will perform at the R Park pavilion in Roeland Park at 6 p.m.
Noteworthy
- The Cook Political Report now calls Kansas’s 3rd Congressional District a “toss up” after the Kansas Supreme Court this week upheld a new GOP-drawn congressional map. Political oddsmakers think Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids faces a tougher road to reelection with the new map, which puts half of Wyandotte County in a different district and joins Johnson County and the rest of Wyandotte County with three mostly rural counties to the south. [The Kansas City Star]
- A two-block stretch of Lee Boulevard in Leawood between 83rd Street and Somerset Drive will be closed starting Monday, as the city widens the street and adds bike lanes there. A water line under the roadway will also be replaced. The city expects the road to reopen in late October.
- The city of Overland Park has hired Thomas Bledsoe as its new chief human resources officer. Bledsoe comes to Overland Park from MHMR of Tarrant County, a community center serving those with mental health challenges and intellectual and developmental disabilities in and around Fort Worth, Texas.
