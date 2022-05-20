  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Friday, May 20

High school seniors aren't the only ones celebrating an academic step up this week. Highlands Elementary in Mission recognized rising middle schoolers with personalized signs in front of the school. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.

We’ve made it through another week, Johnson County! Kyle here, ready to help you get your weekend started.

Today’s forecast: 🌤️ High: 77, Low: 55. Mostly sunny with a slight chance for rain this afternoon, with some isolated thunderstorms possible overnight.

Weekend outlook: 🌧️/☀️ Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with a likelihood for rain off and on throughout the day. High: 61, Low: 55. But Sunday could be better, mostly sunny and clear. High: 65, Low: 48. 

Diversions

  • The Royals continue their home stand with a three-game weekend series versus the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Tonight is Friday Fireworks after the game. Tickets start at $12.
  • Go Radio Ga-Ga as the Kansas City Symphony presents “The Music of Queen” with the help of singer MiG Ayesa, with three performances this weekend, including tonight at 8 p.m. at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $65.
  • A springtime NEJC tradition, Merriam’s Turkey Creek Festival returns Saturday. The festivities kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K run/walk. The festival itself goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more details.
  • Downtown Shawnee this weekend plays host to Maifest put on by Transport Brewing, spring’s answer to Oktoberfest punctuated by new beer releases and Saturday night’s stein-holding contest. See more details here.
  • There are two outdoor concerts Saturday night in northeast JoCo. Funk and soul outfit the J Love Band takes the stage at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park’s Grand Pavilion at 5 p.m. in Lenexa. Meanwhile, Miss Major and her Minor Mood Swings will perform at the R Park pavilion in Roeland Park at 6 p.m.

Noteworthy

  • The Cook Political Report now calls Kansas’s 3rd Congressional District a “toss up” after the Kansas Supreme Court this week upheld a new GOP-drawn congressional map. Political oddsmakers think Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids faces a tougher road to reelection with the new map, which puts half of Wyandotte County in a different district and joins Johnson County and the rest of Wyandotte County with three mostly rural counties to the south. [The Kansas City Star]
  • A two-block stretch of Lee Boulevard in Leawood between 83rd Street and Somerset Drive will be closed starting Monday, as the city widens the street and adds bike lanes there. A water line under the roadway will also be replaced. The city expects the road to reopen in late October.
  • The city of Overland Park has hired Thomas Bledsoe as its new chief human resources officer. Bledsoe comes to Overland Park from MHMR of Tarrant County, a community center serving those with mental health challenges and intellectual and developmental disabilities in and around Fort Worth, Texas.

