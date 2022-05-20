SMSD News: Thank you SMSD

This week brought the final day of school in the Shawnee Mission School District for the 2021-2022 school year.

As we wrap up the year, we thank all of our students, educators, families, and our supportive community for sticking together and for keeping us strong this year.

This year, we stayed committed to our priority: to keep students and staff safe and learning in school. We also remained focused on our strategic plan objective that every student will have a personalized learning plan that prepares them for college and career with the interpersonal skills they need for life success.

There is much to be proud of as we reflect on the 2021-2022 school year.

These are just a few examples:

In schools across this district, from Pre-K through senior year, our students and staff have been holding celebrations and reflecting on how they have grown over the past four quarters. They’ve been ringing bells, making displays in their school buildings to recognize progress, and have been handing out certificates and diplomas to commemorate this year of learning.

These celebrations honor the work all students and staff have done to help every student succeed. Thank you Shawnee Mission School District community for helping our students achieve their personal best.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube for more SMSD News.