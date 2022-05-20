SMSD News: Thank you SMSD

This week brought the final day of school in the Shawnee Mission School District for the 2021-2022 school year.
As we wrap up the year, we thank all of our students, educators, families, and our supportive community for sticking together and for keeping us strong this year.
This year, we stayed committed to our priority: to keep students and staff safe and learning in school. We also remained focused on our strategic plan objective that every student will have a personalized learning plan that prepares them for college and career with the interpersonal skills they need for life success.
There is much to be proud of as we reflect on the 2021-2022 school year.
These are just a few examples:
- Students in Tiffany Dixon’s class from Shawnee Mission West High School opened a new digital storefront at Oak Park Mall. Shoppers are able to scan a QR code and browse and make purchases in the online store. This is just one example of entrepreneurship and Real World Learning in the Shawnee Mission School District. This partnership with the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation is helping prepare our students for college and career.
- In partnership with NEA Shawnee Mission, the district launched Read Across SMSD. This district-wide initiative focused on reading celebrates books and honors our district-wide strategic plan belief that a community’s strength is derived from its diversity. Each month focused on a theme that inspired everything from classroom lessons to acts of service and even some dancing. Most of all, it prompted students and staff across the district to take time to read. Anyone looking for titles for a summer reading list can find information here and watch the related videos here.
- This year, all Shawnee Mission high schools gave students the chance to join Unified Bowling. This is part of Unified Sports, which brings opportunities for students of all abilities to play together. This year, SMSD Unified Bowlers were able to participate in the first state tournament. This was made possible through Special Olympics Kansas and the Kansas State High School Activities Association. In the spring, Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard joined SMSD educators and students in a Polar Plunge to raise funds in support of Special Olympics and programs like Unified Sports.
- During the school year, the Shawnee Mission School District proudly broke ground for the rebuilding of John Diemer Elementary and Pawnee Elementary. Westwood View Elementary is under construction and the school community is expected to move in this fall. These are all a part of the $264 million bond that passed in 2021 thanks to Shawnee Mission voters. Many projects have already been completed and more will be underway this summer. Click here for more information and updates.
- This spring, the Shawnee Mission School District celebrated the 60th year of the Research and Development Forum with a two-week extravaganza. Student art, science, and career and technical education projects were on display for the entire community at the Center for Academic Achievement. This also was the second year of The Next Great Idea competition. Students were able to pitch an idea to judges for a chance to win money to advance their idea. This event was presented with gratitude for the Regnier Family, who has supported the R&D Forum for 60 years.
- This week, the Shawnee Mission School District celebrated the Class of 2022. Nearly 2,000 students walked across the stage. This is a class of many achievements and as they move on to the next step, they do so with $2.1 billion in scholarship offers through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation Scholarship Shawnee Mission program. We invite you to watch the celebrations at each ceremony here.
In schools across this district, from Pre-K through senior year, our students and staff have been holding celebrations and reflecting on how they have grown over the past four quarters. They’ve been ringing bells, making displays in their school buildings to recognize progress, and have been handing out certificates and diplomas to commemorate this year of learning.
These celebrations honor the work all students and staff have done to help every student succeed. Thank you Shawnee Mission School District community for helping our students achieve their personal best.
