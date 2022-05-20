Olathe park shooting victim was SM West graduate, 6 teens charged with murder

Last updated: Friday, May 20, 6 a.m.

The 19-year-old man shot and killed last weekend at Black Bob Park in Olathe graduated last year from Shawnee Mission West High School.

A district spokesperson confirmed Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri, attended schools in SMSD and graduated high school in 2021.

According to records provided by the district, Cardino attended SM West from March 2018 to graduation in May 2021. Before that, he attended SM South from August 2017 to March 2018.

Prior to that, the district says Cardino also attended Indian Woods Middle School, Rosehill Elementary and Shawanoe Elementary.

Original story continues below.

Six teenagers have now been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a shooting Saturday that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Two teenage girls, one 13 years old and the other 14, appeared in Johnson County court Wednesday morning.

Both girls are charged with first degree murder in the death of Marco Cardino, 19, of Smithville, Missouri.

They are the fifth and sixth teens charged with murder in Cardino’s death, which occurred early Saturday at Black Bob Park, 14500 West 151st Street.

Court records show that the District Attorney’s Office is asking the court to try the 14-year-old girl as an adult.

The DA’s office is also attempting to certify three other teens as adults in the case, all of whom made their initial court appearances Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office announced that four other youths were in custody and had been charged with first degree murder in Cardino’s death.

Those include three 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old, all from Olathe. The Post is not naming them as they are all minors.

All four had their first court appearances Tuesday. According to court records, at least three are in juvenile detention.

Court records also mention aggravated robbery as part of the sequence of events that led to the killing.

Olathe Police made the first arrest in the case on Sunday, followed by three more Monday and two on Tuesday.

The shooting

Investigators say Olathe Police were dispatched to the park at 3:57 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, on reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they discovered a “young Hispanic victim with multiple gunshot wounds” later identified as Cardino. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court records show at least four of the teenagers attend middle school in Johnson County.

One of them attends Overland Trail Middle School in the Blue Valley School District.

Three of them attend or have attended Santa Fe Trail Middle School in the Olathe School District.

Kansas state law allows minors 14-17 years old to be charged as adults for certain high-level felonies. A court hearing will be held in each suspect’s case to determine if they will be tried as an adult.

Fox 4 has reported that the DA’s office has said the incident Saturday morning was the result of a drug deal, which led to a robbery and then a shooting, but a spokesperson for the DA would not comment on that when asked by the Post Wednesday.

Cardino was found shot to death in a car.

The next court appearances for the the teens are scheduled for June.

Mike Frizzell contributed to this report.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that one of the charged students had attended Mill Creek Middle School in the De Soto school district. That student has not attended that school.