Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: A guide to performing arts in Kansas City

As I have called Kansas City home for decades, I understand why this city is considered iconic– from our famed BBQ to our premier professional sports teams, or our deep jazz roots! But did you know Kansas City also has a stellar reputation in the world of performing arts?

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Perhaps one of the most notable structures in our skyline, the Moshe Safdie-designed Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is one of the crown jewels of Kansas City. As you enter the majestic glass atrium lobby, I encourage you to stop and soak in the spectacular panoramic view of Kansas City. And whether you desire a moving performance by The Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall or want to take in the best of The Kansas City Ballet from the seats of Muriel Kauffman Theatre, The Kauffman Center for Performing Arts is home to the best the performing arts world has to offer. To learn more about upcoming events click here.

Starlight Theatre

If listening to the hits by your favorite band or singing along to a Broadway show under the beautiful night sky is on your bucket list, look no further than Starlight Theatre. Each year, Starlight draws some of the best bands and theater companies in the world to Kansas City. Broadway blockbuster The Waitress is here through May 22nd – and if musicals aren’t your thing, you can see REO Speedwagon and Styx later this summer. There is truly something for everyone. Attending an event at Starlight is an unparalleled experience, so make sure to add seeing a show to the top of your summer event list!

The Coterie Theatre



Recently, my son Oscar Bash as well as a number of other young KC thespians were fortunate enough to cultivate their acting skills in a short play titled “The Saint” at The Coterie Theatre at Crown Center. The performances by the children were nothing short of amazing, and we are so lucky to have The Coterie Theatre in KC. This extraordinary not-for-profit professional theatre company gives children the opportunity to learn about and experience the magic of live theater. In fact, TIME magazine called The Coterie Theatre one of the top five theaters serving families and young audiences in the United States. To learn more about this incredible organization, how to get your children involved and buy tickets click here.

Attending an event at any one of these exemplary venues would be a great way to usher in the summer months!