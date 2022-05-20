5 to Try: Post readers pick the best cookies in Johnson County 🍪

Happy Friday and welcome to an especially sweet week of the Post’s “5 to Try” series!

For this week, we asked for our readers’ picks for best cookies in and around Johnson County, and they delivered dozens of suggestions.

From shortbread and iced sugar cookies to fruity and chocolatey ones, this list features a delicious range for your sweet tooth.

You may spot some local favorites on this list, as well as some new places to try this weekend and beyond.

Here we go:

Best Regards Bakery & Café (Overland Park)

At 6759 West 119th Street in Overland Park, Best Regards has been serving up a range of sweet and savory treats for almost 30 years. (In fact, it’s so popular, it als made our readers’ list of best baked goods in Johnson County.)

Readers encouraged us to try their orange cranberry and decorated iced sugar cookies.

They’re also known from their trademark “make them smile” attitude. Post reader Kathy Johnson noted that at Best Regards, “Everything is served by happy people.”

Hours for Best Regards are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The bakery is closed on Sunday.

KCookie Company (Olathe)

Based in Olathe, KCookie Company is slightly out of the Post’s usual coverage area, but too many of our readers suggested this place for us to pass it up.

This cookie shop, 1501 Carbondale Street, came on the local scene as a pop-up restaurant in 2020, selling cookies around Johnson County, including outside Ace Hardware and Hy-vee stores.

Readers specifically recommended the Oreo and chocolate chip cookies.

KCookie Company’s Olathe storefront is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. But be warned: it’s closed on weekends.

McLain’s Market (Overland Park, Shawnee)

McLain’s Market started at McLain’s Bakery in Kansas City, Missouri.

It’s now grown beyond just pastries into McLain’s Market, with a full-service café menu, with locations in Shawnee and Overland Park.

But let’s focus on the sweet stuff.

Post reader Tom Swenson recommended the chocolate cup cookie, a shortbread cookie with soft chocolate in the middle.

“Hard to stop eating ’em … ” he said. “It’s okay to pop the whole thing in your mouth.”

McLain’s Market in Overland Park and Shawnee are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

French Market (Prairie Village)

At 6943 Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village, the French Market opened in 2013.

In addition to lunch, dinner and grab-and-go menus, the market has some tasty sweets.

Readers especially seem to enjoy the market’s oatmeal cherry, Nutella chocolate and chocolate chip cookies.

French Market is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday.

The Upper Crust (Overland Park)

You might know the Upper Crust Bakery, 7943 Santa Fe Drive in downtown Overland Park, for their pies, but they offer a range of delicious cookies, too, according to our readers.

The bakery opened in 2005 and has scooped up a number of awards and recognitions in the years since.

Some of the cookies available at the Upper Crust are chocolate chip, lemon sugar, oatmeal raison and coconut macarons.

The Upper Crust is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It’s closed Sundays through Tuesdays.