Texas Roadhouse plan for Metcalf spot wins Overland Park commission approval

Plans for a new Texas Roadhouse at a prominent spot in Overland Park are moving forward.

Earlier this month, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved a final development plan for a new franchise of the chain restaurant on Metcalf Avenue on the site of the former Sears.

Where exactly? The restaurant will be built near the southeast corner of 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The proposed brick building would be 8,029 square feet and roughly 29 feet tall. It would also include a combination of street trees and more than 170 parking spaces.

The bigger picture: Texas Roadhouse is one of the first known tenants for the much-watched site on the southern end of what used to be the Metcalf South mall.

The larger redevelopment calls for a 164,000-square-foot office building, a 14,000-square-foot daycare center and two restaurants, both about 8,000 square feet a piece.

Roadhouse plan details: Developers this month requested deviations from the city’s glazing and parking ordinances, which city staff did not support.

The first deviation included the building having less window glazing than required by city ordinances.

The second deviation would allow the restaurant to have more parking than city code requires.

Applicant representative Melissa Coleman said the proposal is fairly consistent to the other six or seven Texas Roadhouse locations throughout the Kansas City area.

In regards to the parking deviation, Coleman said Texas Roadhouse restaurants have struggled with a lack of parking in the past, which can pose a difficulty for customers during peak dining hours.

“They’re run into cases where their customers are even towed,” she said.

Commission comments: The Planning Commission generally approved of the plan, but had mixed feelings about the requested deviations.

Commissioner David Hill commended the architecture in the proposal and said he leaned toward granting the glazing deviation, but not the parking one.

“I hear what the applicant is saying,” he said. “I respect the knowledge that they’ve gained in operating their businesses in our country, but I’m not in favor of that.”

The commission unanimously approved the plan with the glazing deviation, but not the parking deviation.

The plan will head to the Overland Park City Council next for final approval.