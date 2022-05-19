Stretch of State Line Road in Leawood closed this weekend for repairs

Traffic delays along a well-traveled stretch of State Line Road in Leawood should be expected this weekend.

Where exactly: The section of State Line impacted will be between 103rd Street and Interstate 435 starting.

When is it? The work will start Friday, May 20, and the roadway will be shut down through Monday, May 23, at 5 a.m.

Why now? Kansas City-based Superior Bowen plans to resurface this portion of the road. The mill-and-overlay process, as it’s known, is aimed at rejuvenating asphalt roads by milling off the old asphalt and replacing it with new material.

Detour: In lieu of driving on the closed portion State Line, the Leawood Public Works department recommends taking exit 75A on northbound I-435 for Wornall Road.

From there, drivers can take Wornall north to West Bannister Road, where they will want to take a left, turning west to lead them back to State Line.

Key quote: “Drivers should be alert and follow the posted construction and detour routes,” the release says.