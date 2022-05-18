Your daily planner: Wednesday, May 18

Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle here to help mark the midpoint of the week.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 80, Low: 59. A chance for rain early but mostly sunny and clear after that with a lingering 10% chance of showers later in the day.
Diversions
- The Royals continue their series with division rival the Chicago White Sox tonight at Kauffman Stadium. The first 10,000 fans tonight get a free Royals trucker hat. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. Tickets start at $9.
- Sporting KC are back home tonight in MLS regular season action against the Colorado Rapids at Children’s Mercy Park. Match time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.
Public Agenda
- Overland Park’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will consider approving developers’ request to begin the next phase of the Promontory project on Metcalf Avenue.
- The Mission City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will discuss allocating up to $40,000 in emergency funds to repair a retaining wall along Rock Creek just off Johnson Drive. View their full agenda here.
- The Johnson County Park and Recreation District board meets tonight at 7 p.m. and could give preliminary approval to JCPRD’s draft 2023 budget, which includes a .08 mill levy reduction. Review the full budget presentation here.
Noteworthy
- There are two more commencement ceremonies happening tonight in the Shawnee Mission School District. SM North will hold its graduation at SM North, while SM West will conduct its ceremony at SM South. Both events start at 7 p.m.
- Four juveniles have been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Olathe over the weekend. Police responded to a call of gunshots fired at Black Bob Park early Sunday morning and found the body of 19-year-old Marco Cardino. [KSHB]
- Jeanna Repass, a self-described “football mom” and community advocate from Overland Park, has declared her candidacy for Kansas Secretary of State. Repass is the first Democratic candidate to file for the statewide office. Republican incumbent Secretary of State Scott Schwab is facing a primary challenge from former Johnson County commissioner Mike Brown. [Kansas Reflector
