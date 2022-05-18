Your daily planner: Wednesday, May 18

Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle here to help mark the midpoint of the week.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 80, Low: 59. A chance for rain early but mostly sunny and clear after that with a lingering 10% chance of showers later in the day.

Diversions

The Royals continue their series with division rival the Chicago White Sox tonight at Kauffman Stadium. The first 10,000 fans tonight get a free Royals trucker hat. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. Tickets start at $9.

continue their series with division rival the Chicago White Sox tonight at Kauffman Stadium. The first 10,000 fans tonight get a free Royals trucker hat. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. Tickets start at $9. Sporting KC are back home tonight in MLS regular season action against the Colorado Rapids at Children’s Mercy Park. Match time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.

Public Agenda

Overland Park’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will consider approving developers’ request to begin the next phase of the Promontory project on Metcalf Avenue.

meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will consider approving developers’ request to begin the next phase of the Promontory project on Metcalf Avenue. The Mission City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will discuss allocating up to $40,000 in emergency funds to repair a retaining wall along Rock Creek just off Johnson Drive. View their full agenda here.

meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will discuss allocating up to $40,000 in emergency funds to repair a retaining wall along Rock Creek just off Johnson Drive. View their full agenda here. The Johnson County Park and Recreation District board meets tonight at 7 p.m. and could give preliminary approval to JCPRD’s draft 2023 budget, which includes a .08 mill levy reduction. Review the full budget presentation here.

Noteworthy