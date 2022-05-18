Unforked food chain opens new Westwood eatery following pandemic delays

Unforked, a local American food chain, is officially open for business in Westwood’s Woodside Village.

The long wait: The first announcement about this location, at 4719 Rainbow Boulevard, came in 2019 from AREA Real Estate advisors.

Bobby Shaw, the store’s general manager, said COVID-19 and supply chain delays held up the opening. Shaw said supply chain delays led Unforked to waiting on equipment and, ultimately, construction.

Unforked at Woodside Village is the third location for this local restaurant, with also has locations on 119th Street in Overland Park and inside Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Welcoming Westwood: The Westwood community welcomed Unforked with open arms, Shaw said, both during the soft opening the week of May 2 and for the official opening the following week.

Customers are excited about the location and showing Unforked “a lot of love,” Shaw said. There’s a variety of clientele, from members of the nearby Woodside Club to families with small children who live in the area on both sides of the state line.

Location details: The Westwood location offers the exact same menu customers know from the other two locations, Shaw said.

This includes chicken and vegetarian quesadillas, truffle fries and a variety of tacos like the “barking pig” — featuring carnitas in shagbark bacon glaze with scallions and queso fresco.

Shaw said there’s a uniqueness about the Westwood location that feels almost like you’re in a park. It uses similar concepts from the other two locations, but stands apart its own personality, he said.

Unforked at Woodside Village is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Key quote: “We love [Westwood] because it just feels so unique to any of our two other locations,” Shaw said. “It just seems like a spot Unforked really belongs in — we belong here, we belong in this community.