Here’s where you can find splash pads this summer in Johnson County

Summer is coming, and with it, pool season.

The Post has already given you a rundown of when local pools open and their hours this summer.

But splash pads also offer a quick and cheap way to stay cool.

Following a rainy spring, some cities across the county are prepping their splash pads for the summer and some have already opened.

Here are some of the places you can find splash pads in Johnson County — and when they will open.

If we’ve missed any you know about, just let us know and we’ll add it to the list.

Overland Park

Three of Overland Park’s city parks have splash pads.

There is one at Thompson Park near downtown, another at the former Roe Pool site at Roe Park just north of I-435 and a third at Sapling Grove Park near Shawnee Mission West High School.

The city’s splash pads are undergoing function checks right now, following each of them being re-stained and are set to open at the end of May, along with the city’s pools.

Shawnee

Shawnee has two splash pads .

The splash pad at Erfurt Park on 71st Street opened for the season on May 10.

The Wilder Bluff Park splash pad, a new addition as of last summer, has yet to open for the season. An official date will soon be posted to the city’s website.

Both splash pads will be open until the end of September.

Mission

Mission has one splash pad at the Mission Family Aquatic Center on 61st Street.

The splash pad is open during the aquatic center’s regular business hours during the summer. The aquatic center opens on May 28.

The aquatic center and its splash pad will be open until Aug. 7.

Olathe