Help us recognize your local favorites! Introducing ‘The Best of Johnson County’

Johnson County really is a special place.

With great schools, parks, shopping and restaurants, cities here are regularly ranked as some of the best places to live in the entire country.

And we here at the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley Posts think it’s time to recognize the people and businesses that help the community earn such distinctions. This summer, we’ll be launching the first-ever “Best of Johnson County,” getting residents’ picks for the local favorites in 80 categories — from best burger to best dentist — that make our community great.

Here’s how it will work:

We’ll open our Nominations Round on June 1, asking Johnson County residents to give us their picks for the best that the area has to offer.

The top five nominees from each category will advance to our Voting Round, which will open in late August.

After the Voting Round concludes in September, we’ll tally the results and announce the big winners in October!

We’ll have more details, including information on drawings for a big prize for people who participate, when the Nominations Round open in a couple weeks. In the meantime, take a look at the categories and start thinking about who you want to put the spotlight on!