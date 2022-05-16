Updates from Johnson County Community College: Celebrating the class of 2022

Excitement is in the air as we prepare for graduation at Johnson County Community College. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 ceremony and transitioned the 2021 ceremony into a virtual event. After two long years, JCCC’s 2022 Commencement will be celebrated on campus Friday, May 20 in the Gymnasium. We are holding two ceremonies for students to attend based on their degree or certificate program:

4 p.m. – Associate of Applied Science degree and certificate candidates

7:30 p.m. – Associate of Arts, Associate of Science and Associate of General Studies candidates

Kickoff the celebration

To help our graduates and their friends and families celebrate this milestone, we’re providing several engaging celebration elements.

Photo opportunities on campus

We’ve created a special map of key photo op locations on campus to help families capture the spirit of the big day. From Fountain Square to the lawn of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, each spot provides a memorable backdrop for graduates to commemorate their time at JCCC.

Yard signs

Our graduates are understandably proud of this big accomplishment. To help share excitement with their neighborhoods, we’ve provided complimentary yard signs to every graduate who ordered regalia from the JCCC Bookstore. Additional yard signs for friends and family can be purchased on the Bookstore’s website, and a PDF version is available on our Commencement webpage to download and print from home.

Social media toolkit

Graduates are encouraged to blast their Cavalier pride over social media with our ready-to-post images for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Students and community members can use the hashtag #JCCCGrad2022 to engage in conversation and view posts from graduation!

Graduation information and insights

Our graduates have worked hard to achieve this milestone and their dedication does not go unnoticed. More than 3,200 Cavaliers will walk across the stage this year, an increase of almost 27% of graduates over the 2020-21 academic year. Nearly 400 of those students will be graduating with Dean’s or President’s Honors, which signifies they’ve earned an impressive GPA of 3.50 or higher.

We can’t wait to celebrate with the class of 2022! View the Commencement webpage for information on our commemorative elements and ceremony details.