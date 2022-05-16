The Prairie Village Art Show celebrates 65th year of connecting the community to culture and creativity

Kansas City’s second oldest art show is back June 10th – 12th. The Prairie Village Art Show, now in its 65th year, showcases artists both local and from all over the country.

The event, located on the grounds of the Prairie Village Shops at 71st Street and Mission Road, hosts over 100 artists every year. This year’s featured artist is Dick Daniels, Kansas City-born illustrator, painter, and ceramicist. Daniels worked as an illustrator at the Kansas City Star for five years and a humor card artist for Hallmark for 25 years.

Over 15,000 people are expected to enjoy a wide variety of food and entertainment including:

Friday: Drew Six 5 pm-8 pm

Saturday: Private Stock 5 pm-8 pm

Sunday: The Village Music Academy & Cacafōnius 11 am-3 pm

The art show thanks its Platinum Sponsors Advent Health and First Washington Realty as well as Lewis Rice, Hen House, KC Landscapes and Pools, Titan Security, PV Arts Council, Black Fin, Jade Alarm for their support.