KDOT bridge repairs to shut down Johnson Drive ramp at I-435 in Shawnee

The Kansas Department of Transportation is set to begin repairs to bridge overpass at the intersection of Johnson Drive and I-435 in western Shawnee.

When will it start? In a release Monday, KDOT says work on the bridge is expected to begin Tuesday, May 17, weather permitting.

The project is expected to take a few weeks, lasting until early June.

What roads will be impacted? The project will required the complete closure of the southbound ramp from Johnson Drive onto I-435.

In addition, some southbound lanes of I-435 at Johnson Drive will also be closed each day and night throughout the project.

However, all southbound lanes of I-435 will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Is there a detour? Those drivers needing to access southbound I-435 from Johnson Drive are being given an alternative route.

That detour involves driving north on I-435, exiting Holliday Drive, going west on Holliday and entering southbound I-435 from there.

A map of the detour route is below:

Why now? KDOT says the project involves bridge girder work on the Johnson Drive overpass and is being done to repair damage caused by a vehicle crash there last year.

Who is doing the work? Flame on, a contractor based in Washington state, is doing the work. KDOT says the repairs are projected to cost about $335,000.

How can I keep up on the project? KDOT says motorists can keep up to date on all current highway projects at kandrive.org or by calling 511.

Motorists are also encouraged to follow alerts that will be posted on message boards and signs along the highway and to obey all detour signage and traffic cones places around the project.