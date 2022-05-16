Downtown Overland Park sees business turnover — See what’s new and what’s coming soon

Coming off the heels of COVID-19, a lot has changed in Johnson County. That’s true for one of the county’s most frequented retail and social spots: downtown Overland Park.

As beloved businesses close for a variety of reasons, new ones are coming in to take their place.

Overland Park’s downtown core around ClockTower Plaza and Santa Fe Drive has seen a slew of new businesses and restaurants open up in recent months.

Here’s a rundown of some of these changes you may have noticed and what you can expect in coming weeks.

What’s left: Most burger lovers know by now — The Snack Shack on Santa Fe left downtown Overland Park this spring.

Now, the beloved burger joint finds itself in downtown Mission in the former Town Topic space.

Snack Shack previously told the Post the Santa Fe location “is not the last we’ll see of the Snack Shack in Overland Park” but the burger joint’s plans in Overland Park remain undefined for now.

Meawnhile, CommuniTea, 7921 Santa Fe Drive, closed in November 2020, according to its Facebook page.

The coffee shop intended to serve as a community-focused space where neighbors could connect.

What’s new? Here’s a list of the new businesses headed to downtown Overland Park, as confirmed by Angie Mutti, executive director of Downtown Overland Park Partnership:

Key quote: “I love [downtown Overland Park],” Hotworx co-owner Matt Jones said. “With all the developments and new restaurants, we get a lot of traffic from there and word of mouth.”