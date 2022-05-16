Crumbl Cookies eyes July opening for new Ward Parkway Center location

Utah-based franchise Crumbl Cookies is looking to open a new shop in Ward Parkway Center this July, according to company officials, just across State Line from Johnson County.

Where exactly: Set to be located at 8600 Ward Parkway, Suite 1018, the new store’s location will be directly by Trader Joe’s in the shopping center.

The details: Known for offering large, freshly-baked cookies daily, Crumbl has a selection of six different types of cookies.

Two of its flavors — chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie — are consistently offered each day, while the other four flavors rotate on a weekly basis.

Some of the most unique and popular revolving selections from the company’s more than 100 flavors menu have been cornbread, circus animal, pecan pie and hot chocolate.

In addition to cookies, Crumbl also sells some ice cream flavors, including raspberry cheesecake, peanut butter brittle and brownie fudge.

While an official grand opening date has yet to be announced, the shop will be in business Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday upon opening.

Background: The gourmet cookie chain first hit the Johnson County market in 2021 when it opened its first two metro locations in Overland Park and Olathe.

The Overland Park store is at 135th and Metcalf. The Olathe store is near 119th and Black Bob Road.

Established in 2017, the company is family owned and operated by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley out of Logan, Utah.

Crumbl Cookies has expanded to over 40 states, with 450 locations across the country.